Ten people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

John McCool, 44, of 147 Westwood Ave. in West Fork, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. McCool was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Rogers

John Hollabaugh, 41, of 17814 Marler Road in Garfield, was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery and aggravated assault. Hollabaugh was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Christopher Lackey, 36, of 200 Carter Road No. 3 in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Lackey was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Zachary Loving, 35, of 5726 E. Norman Murphy Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Loving was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Ethan Rothfus, 32, of 1903 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Rothfus was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Kelvin Saenz, 19, of 350 Sage St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Saenz was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

Yannick Padilla, 42, of 11600 Cactus Jack Road in Farmington, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Padilla was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Rogelio Ramirez, 28, of 2532 Lost Springs Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with soliciting a minor to join a gang and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Ramirez was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Evan Procell, 24, of 1976 E. Peppervine Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Procell was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Lisa Lyons, 34, of 1999 U.S. 412 in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery and financial identity fraud. Lyons was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.