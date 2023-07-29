Confederate statue returns to public view as James H. Berry Park gets set to open in Bentonville

The Confederate statue is seen on Wednesday July 26 2023 behind the sign and locked gate at James H. Berry Park in Bentonville, which will open soon. The statue was displayed for some 100 years on the Bentonville square. It was removed and recently installed at the park, named for James H. Berry. He was a U.S. Senator and 14th governor of Arkansas. Berry died in Bentonville in 1913. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Print Headline: Berry Park’s opening approaches

