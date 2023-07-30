B-I-N-G-O

Bingo Bash, in its 16th year, was held July 20 at The Hall.

The event hosted by ACCESS in Action is ACCESS' largest fundraiser. About 350 guests enjoyed a buffet dinner by Adam's Catfish followed by 11 games of Bingo with the Arkansas Traveler's Lance Restrum serving as emcee.

During the program ACCESS executive director and co-founder Tammy Simmons was presented with an award and named one of Dentaquest's 2023 Health Equity Heroes. The award is given to those responsible for extraordinary work that advances equitable access to health care.

ACCESS is a nonprofit agency that offers education, training and therapy for individuals with special needs. ACCESS in Action is a group of young professionals that volunteer and advocate for the nonprofit's mission.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins