Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
B-I-N-G-O

Game time

Bingo Bash honors ACCESS in Action’s executive for her efforts by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:08 a.m.
Karen Phelps, Lori Jones, Kevin Jones and Brenda Collier at Bingo Bash on 007/20/2023 at the Hall (Arkansas Democdrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

B-I-N-G-O

Bingo Bash, in its 16th year, was held July 20 at The Hall.

The event hosted by ACCESS in Action is ACCESS' largest fundraiser. About 350 guests enjoyed a buffet dinner by Adam's Catfish followed by 11 games of Bingo with the Arkansas Traveler's Lance Restrum serving as emcee.

During the program ACCESS executive director and co-founder Tammy Simmons was presented with an award and named one of Dentaquest's 2023 Health Equity Heroes. The award is given to those responsible for extraordinary work that advances equitable access to health care.

ACCESS is a nonprofit agency that offers education, training and therapy for individuals with special needs. ACCESS in Action is a group of young professionals that volunteer and advocate for the nonprofit's mission.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Game time

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT