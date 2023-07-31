Philander Smith College name change — from college to university

Philander Smith College plans to go through a name change Tuesday.

The college will rename itself Philander Smith University.

Officials of the private, historically Black higher education institution in Little Rock had announced its name-change intentions in January, when it unveiled its first graduate program, a master of business administration degree, under the administration of then-President Roderick L. Smothers Sr.

On Tuesday, administrators will announce "its official transition from College to University" at 10 a.m. at Kendall Atrium on the Philander Smith College campus, which is at 900 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive in Little Rock.

The announcement comes at a time of change for the Philander Smith campus, which is looking for a new, permanent leader to replace Smothers. The campus is also going through a major building project — a four-story, 66,508 square foot dormitory for up to 292 residents designed by the Cromwell firm in Little Rock.



