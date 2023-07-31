Two die in separate incidents on Arkansas roads Saturday





Two people died and another was injured in two separate incidents on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary reports from Arkansas State Police.

Allan Hickman, 21, of Mulberry, died shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday while riding as a passenger on a 2007 Harley Davidson with 53-year-old Jesse Lavielle, from Houston.

The motorcycle, police said, was heading south on Midland Boulevard in Fort Smith when a northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lane while attempting a left turn onto North Street.

Lavielle struck the northbound vehicle -- a Ford F-550 -- on the passenger side, according to the report.

Fort Smith police said the 21-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries. Lavielle also was hospitalized for his injuries, police said, but his condition was not disclosed in the report.

The driver of the northbound Ford vehicle left the scene before police arrived, the report stated.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, an unidentified pedestrian died after lying in the 148 westbound on-ramp to Interstate 40 from Crystal Hill Road, reports from state police said.

The individual is said to have died after they were struck by a 2004 Saturn and a 2012 Nissan.

Weather conditions were clear and roads were dry during both incidents Saturday.



