Big Frog surpasses wildest hops

Couple’s T-Shirt franchise brings in $1M in revenue in ’22 by John Magsam | Today at 1:49 a.m.
John and Mara Dougherty pose for a portrait at Big Frog Custom T-Shirts in Bentonville. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)


BENTONVILLE -- When John and Mara Dougherty took over the Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More franchise in Bentonville, they began to live out their entrepreneurial dreams, but didn't think that would mean becoming one of the chain's top operations in only four years.

The Doughertys' store brought in more than $1 million in revenue in 2022 putting the Doughertys in rare company -- only seven of the chain's franchisees brought in $1 million or more last year. In 2021, only one Big Frog shop hit the $1 million threshold.

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More focuses on direct-to-garment printing and is a one-stop shop for all sorts of custom apparel.

