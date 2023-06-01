Free gospel skate night set

A free gospel skate night for ages 12-17 is planned for June 9 from 6-9 p.m. at Skateland, 3218 Old Warren Road. This activity is sponsored by Grace Community Church of the Nazarene, 2400 W. 31st Ave., according to a news release.

Genealogy, historical societies to meetThe Jefferson County Genealogy Society and the Jefferson County Historical Society will have a joint meeting at 2 p.m. June 18 at the Jefferson County Historical Museum at East Fourth Avenue and State Street. The meeting will feature Bettye J. Williams of Pine Bluff. The topic will be The Pioneers: Early African American leaders in Jefferson County, Pine Bluff. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Local among Hinds scholars

Isaac Lindsey of Warren was named a Deans' Scholar for the spring 2023 semester at Hinds Community College of Raymond, Miss. Deans' Scholars are those students with a cumulative 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average, according to a news release.

Harding Dean's List includes locals

Southeast Arkansas students are among more than 1,100 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester, according to a news release.

Honorees include:

Davis Wilson of Rison, a junior, studying accounting;

Naomi Parks of Stuttgart, a senior, studying elementary education;

Lindsey Tilley of Rison, a senior, studying family and consumer sciences;

Hannah Jones of Monticello, a junior, studying marketing;

Candace Burdett of Stuttgart, a senior, studying social work.

Locals graduate at Harding

Harding University at Searcy held its spring 2023 commencement ceremony May 6 where more than 600 students earned degrees, according to a news release.

Area graduates include:

Beth Holloway of Star City received a Master of Science in Nursing degree.

Anna Holley of White Hall received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice degree.

Manpreet Ghotra of White Hall received a doctorate in pharmacy degree.

Locals graduate from SAU Tech

Two White Hall residents graduated from Southern Arkansas University System Tech at East Camden during commencement ceremonies May 6, according to a news release.

Timothy Starks earned a technical certificate in Computer Information Technology from SAU Tech.

Chance Doering earned an associate degree in Industrial Science and Technology--Electrical and Instrumentation Technology Emphasis.

Boys State elects state legislators

Students were elected to the state Senate and state House of Representatives on Tuesday as part of the 82nd annual session of Arkansas Boys State. Students build a mock government structure, including eight congressional districts each with three senators and 10 representatives, according to a news release.

Area elected officials include:

Chandler Blunt of Pine Bluff from Dollarway High School was elected as a state senator;

Carter Hearn of DeWitt from DeWitt High School was elected as a state senator;

Kai Lin of Pine Bluff from White Hall High School was elected as a state representative;

Jack Bryant of New Edinburg from Fordyce High School was elected as a state representative;

J.D. Daniels of Monticello from Monticello High School was elected as a state representative;

Matthew Luster of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School was elected as a state representative;

Payam Garner of White Hall from White Hall High School was elected as a state representative;

Austin Long of White Hall from White Hall High School was elected as a state representative;

Jake McBride of McGehee from McGehee High School was elected as a state representative. Details: arboysstate.org.

AKAs launch restaurant week

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated®, Delta Omega Omega Chapter, will host the Pretty Girls DOO Dine Restaurant Week June 4-10 to promote Black-owned culinary businesses, boost their sales, and educate the community on the abundance of cuisines in the area. The effort begins at noon June 4 with Sunday Society: A Food Truck Meetup featuring Black owned food trucks at 101 Barraque St. (across from the Jefferson County Courthouse.)

The restaurant week is part of AKA's promotion of Black Dollar Days in June with a focus on leveraging the collective buying power to funnel revenue to Black-owned businesses and brands. Every week, the sorority will highlight different industries where people can funnel their dollars to black-owned businesses in these categories: restaurants, self-care and personal care services, retail shops and boutiques, and the purchase of Black-owned brands at Wal-Mart, according to the news release.

The local sorority is led by President Yaminah Roberts, "with an emphasis on serve because 'service' is what we "DOO" and who we are," according to the release. Details: www.akadeltaomegaomega.com.