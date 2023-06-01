Police beat: Robbery attempt cited in shooting

Robbery attempt cited in shooting

The man shot Monday afternoon in Little Rock's River Market Parking Deck was attempting to rob a family, according to a police report.

Officers responding to a shooting in the garage at 500 E. Second St. around 12:25 p.m. located Markevious King, 37, of Little Rock, who was lying on the ground near the driver's door of a vehicle with blood pooling under his head, the report states.

The Mississippi woman who called 911 told police that King had approached the vehicle while she and the two children were inside the vehicle and the other victim, a man, was loading a wagon onto the roof.

King struck the male victim from behind and got into the driver's seat, she told officers, punching her.

Feeling that her and the children were at risk, she pulled a pistol and shot King in the base of the neck, causing him to fall to the ground outside the vehicle, the report says.

King's condition was not known Wednesday night.