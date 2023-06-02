Arkansas State expands options under master of science in engineering

JONESBORO -- The Master of Science in Engineering program offered by Arkansas State University will split into three separate degree programs starting this fall.

The new degree options will be Master of Science in Civil Engineering (MSCE), Master of Science in Electrical Engineering (MSEE) and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering (MSME), according to the university. The program changes were approved by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board in January, and launching the new programs has already triggered a significant uptick in applicants.

Each of the three options will include thesis and non-thesis options, with a credit-hour requirement of 30 for both options, according to Zahid Hossain, program director and professor of civil engineering. In the thesis option, students will prepare a research proposal and complete a master's thesis, which is similar to the current MSE program, but in the newly added non-thesis option of MSCE, MSEE and MSME programs students will complete only coursework, which includes three credit hours of independent study as a capstone project.

Additionally, ASU engineering students can be admitted to an Accelerated MSCE, MSEE or MSME program in which they can complete their degree in a year while completing up to 12 of the 30 credit hours during their undergraduate (bachelor of science degree) program of study.