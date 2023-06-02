3rd Ward meeting set

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. June 20 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All residents of the Third Ward are invited to attend, according to a news release.

ACO begins dinner fundraisers today

Arkansas Community Organizations will have fish fry/rib tip fundraisers today and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NTPFC Church, 2101 E. Sixth Ave.

The fish dinners will cost $12 without dessert and $15 with dessert, and they will include fish, baked beans, coleslaw, slice of cake and soda or bottled water. The rib tip dinners will cost $15 and they will include rib tips, baked beans, potato salad, slice of cake and soda or bottled water, according to a news release.

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, on the corner of Cherry and Pullen streets, will give away boxes of food June 10 from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out. State identification is required to receive one box per family.

Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, open their trunks and the food box will be loaded in their vehicle, according to a news release.

To help support this program, financial donations may be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or sent electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff.To volunteer, contact Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor of St. John AME Church.

WH American Legion sets fundraiser

A fundraiser will be held at the White Hall American Legion Post at the corner of Nancy and Huckleberry streets at White Hall on June 10 beginning at 8 a.m.

The rummage sale includes children's bicycles, toys, a large doll house, Frozen Castle, toddler's toys, educational entertainment items, household items and furniture. This event supports the activities of the White Hall American Legion Post 232, according to a news release.

Cereal drive crew in PB June 21

THV11 and the Arkansas Foodbank will present the 2023 THV11 Summer Cereal Drive June 5-30. Tom Brannon and the Summer Cereal Drive will host the cereal drive at community sites live on THV11 at various locations. From 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 21, the team will be at Pine Bluff at Super 1 Foods, 2800 S. Hazel St.

If people aren't able to donate cereal in person, they can still join the fight against hunger and donate online. Every dollar donated allows the foodbank to acquire and distribute a box of cereal to a child in need, according to a news release.

For details or to donate, visit https://arkansasfoodbank.org/event/thv11-summer-cereal-drive/

Active shooter topic at free seminar

Ed Monk will host a free educational presentation on "The Active Shooter Problem & How to Minimize Victims" from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.

Monk has been researching and providing training on countering the active shooter threat for more than 15 years, according to a news release.

Topics include: The only response plan that offers a good chance at a low victim count; trends and lessons learned from past attacks at schools, churches, businesses, and other locations; why math and time are the most important planning factors; options and recommendations for organizations and individuals; and what saves lives/what does not.

Monk has trained law enforcement agencies, schools, universities, churches, businesses, and conferences nation-wide. He is a retired Army officer, former school teacher, and current law enforcement officer and firearms trainer.

The event is free, but attendees must reserve their seats on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lecture-the-active-shooter-problem-how-to-reducevictims-tickets-624099958777.

Area Agency sets menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

June 5 -- Breaded pork cutlet with gravy, mashed potatoes, squash medley, banana pudding, and milk.

June 6 -- Pinto beans with ham, sliced tomato and onion, cooked cabbage, cornbread, angel food cake with strawberries, and milk.

June 7 -- Meatloaf, okra and tomatoes, scalloped potatoes, peaches, and milk.

June 8 -- Breaded chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, beets, tropical fruit, and milk.

June 9 -- Pepper steak over rice, green beans, roasted carrots, cake with frosting, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.