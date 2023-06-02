Drive-by shooting wounds LR man

A Little Rock man was shot in the hand Wednesday evening, according to a police incident report.

Officers responded to the Pic-Pac liquor store at 4407 W. 12th St. around 5:30 p.m. and located a 31-year-old man who had a bandaged gunshot wound to his hand, the report states.

The man said he was walking into the liquor store when he heard the shot and realized he was hit.

He said he thought the shot came from a car driving on 12th Street, and police were able to find a shell casing in the parking lot.

The victim did not want to go to a hospital and was treated on the scene.

Police arrest man in assault, threat

Jacksonville police on Wednesday arrested a man who they say threatened to kill his neighbor's family while wielding a gun.

An officer working off-duty Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. at Stone Village Apartments at 950 Military Road witnessed a dispute between neighbors, one of whom was later identified as Paul Sinclair, 20, of Jacksonville, according to an arrest report.

A woman, the victim, yelled at the officer that Sinclair had a gun, and Sinclair ran into his apartment, the report says. The victim said he held a gun to her face and said he would kill her family.

Police arrested Sinclair on felony charges of aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond, jail records show.

LR apartment shooting injures 1

One person was wounded in a shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex Thursday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the Autumn Park Apartments at 43 Warren Drive around 11 a.m., and the victim's wounds were not expected to be life-threatening, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Police did not release any suspect information on Thursday.

19-year-old jailed on battery charge

Little Rock police arrested a man after a stabbing on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing near 8615 Stanton Road and spoke with the victim, who said Raul Guardado, 19, of Little Rock stabbed him in the neck multiple times, according to an arrest report.

A tipster's information led to police finding and arresting Guardado near 8407 Stanton Road around 11:30 a.m. He faces charges of first-degree battery, a felony, and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening, jail records showed.