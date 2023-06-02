Red Sox come to life in 8th; Sale suffers injury

BOSTON -- Rafael Devers doubled to break an eighth-inning tie and the Boston Red Sox overcame Chris Sale's early exit because of shoulder soreness to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Thursday night.

Sale departed after Manager Alex Cora and a member of the training staff visited the mound twice in the fourth inning. Sale came out with two out after walking Nick Senzel, with Boston trailing 1-0.

Sale struck out five in 3 2/3 innings. The 34-year-old left-hander has struggled to stay healthy during the majority of his time in Boston, undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020. The last time he made it through an entire season without making a trip to the injured list was 2017.

After the Reds tied it off Chris Martin (1-1) in the eighth, Devers doubled in Alex Verdugo after a leadoff walk in the bottom of the inning. Devers hit a deep drive to straight away center that nearly went out.

Boston added five more runs in the inning. Pinch-runner Ramiel Tapia scored after reliever Kevin Herget (1-2) was called for a balk, Kiki Hernandez singled in two runs and Connor Wong hit a two-run shot into the Green Monster seats.

BLUE JAYS 3, BREWERS 1 Kevin Gausman pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season, Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman homered and Toronto dealt Milwaukee its fifth loss in seven games. Gausman (4-3) struck out 11, giving him 100 on the season and reclaiming the American League lead from Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani (90). Jordan Romano earned his 13th save in 16 chances.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 6, ROCKIES 5 Corbin Carroll had a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and Arizona moved into a tie with Los Angeles Dodgers for a share of the National Leagie West lead by beating Colorado. Gabriel Moreno walked with one out against Pierce Johnson (0-2), and Ketel Marte doubled with two outs, moving Moreno to third. With first base open and Christian Walker on deck, the Rockies decided to pitch to Carroll, and he came through with a liner for his first career walk-off hit. Kevin Ginkel (2-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to help Arizona win its fifth in a row and improve to 34-23 to match the Dodgers for the best record in the National League.

METS 4, PHILLIES 2 Mark Canha hit a go-ahead, two-run home run, Max Scherzer overcame a shaky first inning to win his third consecutive decision and New York completed a three-game sweep of Philadelphia. Trailing 2-0, Jeff McNeil hit an RBI single in the third and Canha homered in the fourth against former Met Taijuan Walker (4-3). Scherzer (5-2) fell behind 2-0 in the first after Trea Turner singled with one out and Bryce Harper walked. A double steal led to a run when catcher Francisco Alvarez's throw skipped into left field for an error, and Nick Castellanos, who had three of the Phillies' six hits, followed with a sacrifice fly.

PADRES 10, MARLINS 1 Joe Musgrove carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. had three doubles and four RBI and San Diego beat Miami. Recently acquired Gary Sanchez homered for the second consecutive day, part of San Diego's 11-hit effort after being limited to two hits by three Miami pitchers Wednesday. The 30-year-old Musgrove (3-2) held Miami hitless until Luis Arraez's infield single.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, ANGELS 2 Alex Bregman and Jose Abreu had two RBI each and Kyle Tucker added three hits to lead Houston to a win over Los Angeles in a game during which Angels Manager Phil Nevin was ejected. The victory was the 2,126th of Manager Dusty Baker's career, moving him past Joe McCarthy into sole possession of eighth place on baseball's all-time list.

TWINS 7, GUARDIANS 6 Royce Lewis hit a tying two-run home run in the eighth inning and Willi Castro had a game-ending sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth, lifting Minnesota to a comeback victory over Cleveland. Eli Morgan (2-1) walked Christian Vazquez to start the ninth. Jorge Polanco followed with a double. After an intentional walk, with the infield drawn in, Castro poked a perfectly placed fly ball to right field that was plenty deep enough to score Vazquez.