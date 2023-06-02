The Southern Fried Podcast: Arkansas economic roundup with Skip Rutherford

Rex Nelson's back in the studio after his recent accident and joined by Skip Rutherford to discuss recent major economic developments across the state, from lithium refinement in southern Arkansas to Lyon College's Little Rock campus.

They also touch on some recent reading favorites, and look back at the lives of several great Arkansans who passed away last month.

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here: arkansasonline.com/southernfried44/]

