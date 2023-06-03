2 killed in wrecks on state roadways

Two people were killed and two more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday and Friday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Phillip Gann, 40, of Paris was fatally injured around 9:11 a.m. Thursday when the 2007 Suzuki he was driving west on Arkansas 22 in rural Logan County collided with a 2011 Volkswagen that was turning east onto the highway from Core Road, according to a report.

No one else was hurt, the report states. Gann was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock treatment but died of his injuries after the collision.

Tammy Fleming, 55, of Wilson was killed around 8:18 a.m. Friday when she failed to yield when turning onto Arkansas 18 from Arkansas 135 near Black Oak and an eastbound GMC Sierra struck her 2018 Nissan, according to a report.

The driver of the GMC, 25-year-old Devon Payne of Lake City, and an unnamed minor who was a passenger in the GMC were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

State troopers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.