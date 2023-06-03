Cardinal pitchers combine for one-hitter, top Tide

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Alana Vawter and NiJaree Canady combined for a one-hitter, and No. 9 seed Stanford defeated No. 5 seed Alabama 2-0 in a Women's College World Series elimination game on Friday night.

The pair outdueled one of the nation's most accomplished pitchers in Alabama's Montana Fouts.

Vawter allowed one hit in 5 1/3 innings. Canady, a freshman, stuck out three in 1 2/3 innings for the save.

"I think they're exceptional off of each other," Stanford Coach Jessica Allister said. "I think AV's drop ball and changeup are as good as anyone's in the country. I think NiJa's rise ball is as good as anyone's in the country. When you have the opportunity to use both of those things, it's foolish not to."

Sydney Steele hit a home run in the seventh and knocked in both runs to help Stanford claim its first World Series win since 2004. The Cardinal (46-14) will play the loser of today's Florida State-Washington matchup in an elimination game on Sunday.

Canady put the Crimson Tide down in order in the last inning, striking out the first two batters before getting the final hitter to line out to center.

Fouts delivered a gutsy performance in her final game for Alabama (45-22). She wore a brace over the left knee she hyperextended during the SEC tournament. The nation's strikeout leader and National Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team All-American collected four more Ks while tossing a five-hitter.

She wasn't ready for her college career to end.

"These people are my everything," she said. "They really are. I couldn't have asked for a better place to spend my dream. This has always been my dream. I will have people for the rest of my life. I don't even have the words. I don't know if I ever will. I don't know if I'll ever have the words for what this place, Murph (Alabama Coach Patrick Murphy), and the coaches, and these teammates mean to me. I have a home."

Fouts has been a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalist three times and threw a perfect game against UCLA in the 2021 World Series. She has been drafted by both the Women's Professional Fastpitch and Athletes Unlimited softball leagues.

"She's just an icon in the sport," Murphy said. "I hope to God that she gets to wear the USA uniform in 2028 in L.A. because I think that's the next time it will be in the Olympics. But she will be on the cover of every newspaper, every magazine, you name it, on the way up to the Olympics in '28, guarantee you, because she's not done with the sport by any means. You're going to see her for a long, long time."

OKLAHOMA STATE 8,

UTAH 0 (5)

Lexi Kilfoyl threw a three-hitter, and No. 6 seed Oklahoma State beat No. 15 Utah in five innings in an elimination game.

Oklahoma State scored six runs in the second inning, including a two-run double by Morgyn Wynne. Katelynn Carwile had two hits and three RBI for the Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls (47-15) will play the loser of today's game between No. 1 seed Oklahoma and No. 4 seed Tennessee in an elimination game on Sunday.

Oklahoma State is set up well for a run in the tournament. Kilfoyl only threw 53 pitches, plus her complete game allowed the Cowgirls to save their other star pitcher, Kelly Maxwell.

Utah (42-16) was playing in its first World Series since 1994.

WASHINGTON 4, UTAH 1

Rylee Holtorf had three hits, including a two-run home run, to help No. 7 seed Washington defeat Utah in a first-round game.

Holtorf, who entered with a .263 batting average, went 3 for 3 with 3 RBI in a game that had been moved from Thursday night because of weather.

Washington's Lindsay Lopez won in relief of starter Ruby Meylan, allowing one hit in 3 2/3 shutout innings. Meylan gave up just one run and two hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Mariah Lopez went the distance for Utah. Kendall Lundberg's RBI double produced the Utes' only run.

Washington (44-13) advanced to play Florida State (56-9) today, with the winner of that game moving to the semifinals of the double-elimination bracket.

Washington's Rylee Holtorf, right, celebrates with coach Heather Tarr after hitting a home run against Utah during the second inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)



Washington celebrates a home run by Rylee Holtorf (3) at home plate during the second inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Utah Friday, June 2, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)



Utah's Mariah Lopez pitches against Washington during the third inning of an NCAA college softball Women's College World Series game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

