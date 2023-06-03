Marriages

J'Lohn Marks, 27, and Kenya Theus, 30, both of Little Rock.

Sammy Davis, 34, and Mariah Hall, 23, both of Blythewood, S.C.

Jirmichael Walker, 29, and Danielle Holland, 26, both of Little Rock.

Alexander Jones, 34, and Bria Guthridge, 28, both of Little Rock.

Zachary Ward, 24, and Allison Mundy, 24, both of Little Rock.

Caleb Hill, 21, and Bailey Corbin, 22, both of Sherwood.

Phillip Di Leo, 22, and Caroline Turner, 22, both of Little Rock.

Malik Shabazz, 22, of Little Rock and Asia Witchard, 29, of North Little Rock.

Walter Hair, 62, and Tonia Pearson, 53, both of Little Rock.

Clair Chudy, 69, and Karen Hardin, 66, both of North Little Rock.

William Mattin, 36, and Shamirra Matthews, 37, both of Maumelle.

Eric Sellers, 34, of Little Rock and Gabrielle Roca, 26, of North Little Rock.

Dennis Brown, 51, and Frances Hancock, 56, both of North Little Rock.

Tobias Tillman, 46, and Courtney Deadner, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Gunnar Klemmer, 30, of North Little Rock and Krizia Prestoza, 32, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1907. Laura Gassaway v. Robert Gassaway.

23-1909. Kirk Phillips v. Gracie Phillips.

23-1913. Christopher Arrington v. Angelica Taylor.

23-1914. Ana Espinoza Andrade v. Armando Abhihail Carrillo.

23-1916. Chloe Hudson v. Cory Hudson.

23-1920. Adriana Rhodes v. Bobby Rhodes.

GRANTED

23-160. Amber Holland v. Leonard Holland.

23-363. April Estevez v. Ernesto Estevez.

23-1498. Lane Evans v. Zara Evans.