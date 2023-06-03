Exhibit includes student painting

Alexia Lams, a junior art major at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, has a piece on display in a national exhibition through July 30.

Her work, "'Untitled #1,' oil on canvas, 2022," is part of the RAM Annual Invitational: "Odyssey" at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, according to a news release.

"I am honored to be included in RAM's national exhibition 'Odyssey,'" Lams said. "My painting depicts a fellow student walking away into an expressive pictorial space inspired by nature. Seeing how other artists interpreted the theme of the exhibition is rewarding and inspiring."

Tom Richard, associate professor of art at UAM, offered congratulations to Lams.

"I am very proud of Alexia entering and being accepted into her first national competitive exhibition at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Her painting is inspired by a trip UAM students took last fall to the Louisiana Purchase State Park to make 'plein air' paintings," Richard said.

The museum's website offers insight into the exhibition's theme.

"Art is often an epic journey, an odyssey -- with each art piece created, we develop, grow and expand in knowledge," according to the website. "This year's invitational invited artists in all genres to submit work with the theme of odyssey....The Annual Invitational is a national competitive exhibition that has been hosted by the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum since its inception in 1948. The purpose of this exhibition is to encourage and recognize professional artists. All works will be for sale. All proceeds will benefit RAM's exhibits, educational programming and the participating artists."

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is located at 1601 Rogers Avenue at Fort Smith and offers free general admission Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.