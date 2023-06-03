Gwen Herzig has twin career as independent pharmacist and otaku shopkeeper

A native Arkansan has successfully combined her entrepreneurial interests in making money, community service and contemporary Japanese culture with two distinct and distinctive local businesses: Park West Pharmacy off Chenal Parkway and Otaku Takeout at the Outlets of Little Rock.

Gwen Herzig, 33, is a Jonesboro native and a graduate of Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy. She bought 41-year-old Park West four years ago.

There are fewer independent pharmacies in the United States than there are chain pharmacies: 19,397 independent pharmacies, according to the 2021 National Community Pharmacists Association Digest, compared with more than 28,000 chain pharmacies.