IN THE GARDEN: When identifying Queen Anne’s lace, look for the smaller purple flower at the center of each white bloom





Q: I think my perennial bed has poison hemlock in it. It's thriving, and I have no idea how to get rid of it safely. Any suggestions would be appreciated, I live in Prairie Grove. I've never had this problem before.

A: Poison hemlock started becoming more of a problem a few years ago, and is still primarily a problem in the northern tier of our state, but has been spreading. Be sure to properly identify it, as it can look very similar to Queen Anne's lace, a common biennial in our gardens. Both poison hemlock and Queen Anne's lace are in the carrot family and look somewhat similar.