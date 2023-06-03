Sections
IN THE GARDEN: When identifying Queen Anne’s lace, look for the smaller purple flower at the center of each white bloom

by Janet B. Carson | Today at 2:16 a.m.
Airy and white, the flowerheads of Queen Anne's lace comprise clusters of groups of small white flowers with each group opening around a much smaller purple flower. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Janet B. Carson)


Q: I think my perennial bed has poison hemlock in it. It's thriving, and I have no idea how to get rid of it safely. Any suggestions would be appreciated, I live in Prairie Grove. I've never had this problem before.

A: Poison hemlock started becoming more of a problem a few years ago, and is still primarily a problem in the northern tier of our state, but has been spreading. Be sure to properly identify it, as it can look very similar to Queen Anne's lace, a common biennial in our gardens. Both poison hemlock and Queen Anne's lace are in the carrot family and look somewhat similar.

Print Headline: In the garden

