Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock Marathon hosts annual Mud Run Saturday

by Jason Batacao | Today at 11:02 a.m.
Volunteer helps child through mud pit at Little Rock’s annual Mud Run on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at War Memorial Park. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jason Batacao)

The Little Rock Marathon hosted its annual 5k mud run at War Memorial Park on Saturday morning.

Numerous volunteers from the community, including Little Rocks Parks and Recreation Commission, the U.S. Army, the Little Rock Fire Department and much more, gathered to host runners from across the community. 

Throughout the morning, racers ran an estimated 3.1 miles across the trails of the park before enduring the race's patented "mud pit," which consisted of a combination of sand, water and dirt mixed weeks before the race began.

Last year, the race was held at Western Hills Park, next to Fourche Creek. The coordinators decided to move it to War Memorial Park for 2023, while also pivoting the start date to a morning time during May.

2022s race was held late in July during the evening, resulting in too-hot temperatures during the event.

The race is mapped out to be a cross country course, according to the little rock marathon website. Geneva Lamm, Mike Garrity and Brandy Dixon helped organize the Mud Run's funds, course and timing.

Garrity, the race coordinator, noted the ultimate goal was to bring the community together and provide more events for the Little Rock area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT