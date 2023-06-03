Little Rock Marathon hosts annual Mud Run Saturday

The Little Rock Marathon hosted its annual 5k mud run at War Memorial Park on Saturday morning.

Numerous volunteers from the community, including Little Rocks Parks and Recreation Commission, the U.S. Army, the Little Rock Fire Department and much more, gathered to host runners from across the community.

Throughout the morning, racers ran an estimated 3.1 miles across the trails of the park before enduring the race's patented "mud pit," which consisted of a combination of sand, water and dirt mixed weeks before the race began.

Sights and scenes from Little Rock’s second annual Mud Run located at War Memorial Park.



Trust me, there was a lot of dirt. pic.twitter.com/kZx6hpeV5c — Jason Batacao (@J_batacao) June 3, 2023

Last year, the race was held at Western Hills Park, next to Fourche Creek. The coordinators decided to move it to War Memorial Park for 2023, while also pivoting the start date to a morning time during May.

2022s race was held late in July during the evening, resulting in too-hot temperatures during the event.

The race is mapped out to be a cross country course, according to the little rock marathon website. Geneva Lamm, Mike Garrity and Brandy Dixon helped organize the Mud Run's funds, course and timing.

Sights and scenes from today’s Mud Run at War Memorial Park. pic.twitter.com/ARJJAcjTR8 — Jason Batacao (@J_batacao) June 3, 2023

Garrity, the race coordinator, noted the ultimate goal was to bring the community together and provide more events for the Little Rock area.