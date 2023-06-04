CJ Brown’s Arkansas visit goes ‘smooth'

Arkansas in-state receiver target CJ Brown made his first of five official visits to Arkansas this weekend and the visit went “smooth.”

“I thought it went really smooth,” Brown said. “Friday we got in and my grandma got picked up. We went to the stadium and did some things. Ate dinner and had a really good conversation with Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Kenny) Guiton. My family. Saturday we got showed around the campus. I've been here a lot so I know most of it. We ate dinner at Ruth's Chris and came back and talked to some of the players.”

Brown, 6-1, 180 pounds, of Bentonville has accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Kansas State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Purdue and several others.

Eating at Ruth’s Chris highlighted the trip.

"Ruth's Chris was pretty nice,” Brown said. “Being able to order, I got a nice seafood platter like crab, lobster and all that stuff. We ordered some cheesecake and some mac and cheese. Whatever we wanted.”

Brown, an on3.com 3-star recruit, had a dominant junior season with 75 catches for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Minnesota for a short time before moving to Arkansas, where he’s lived for the last 13 years. He said the Hogs are in good shape with him.

"They're up there,” Brown said. “They will always be up there for me because they are my home. They have an advantage on everybody because that's where I lived most of my life. But other schools are fighting really hard because they know Arkansas has an advantage. They're going to do everything they can to get me.”

Brown plans to officially visit Vanderbilt on June 9-11, Minnesota on June 12-14, Oklahoma State on June 16-18 and Kansas State on June 23-25.

He’s visited Arkansas several times, including seeing offensive coordinator Dan Enos’ offense during a March visit. Playing time and relationships with coaches will determine his future home.

"One of them will be how well I fit into the system,” Brown said. “Whether I can play early. How much I like the position coach, the coordinator and head coach because I'm going to be around them basically my entire time at college. So think those will be the two big things that will play a part in it."

Being at Arkansas would allow his family to see him without much effort.

"Short drive. They can be at almost every game and away games I can buy them a ticket,” he said.