Elizabeth Madeline McCrayAnkels Sahayaraj

The Castle on Stagecoach was the setting Saturday, May 27, for the marriage of Elizabeth Madeline McCray and Ankels Sahayaraj. The Rev. James Burgess, executive director of Arabian World Partnership Foundation, officiated.

Parents of the bride are Virginia Jo and Dr. Kevin Dale McCray of Little Rock. She is granddaughter of Sharon and the late H.A. Ted Bailey and Gloria and Sam Spearman, all also of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of George Mary Sahayraj and Sahayaraj Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, India. He is the grandson of the late Orsilammal Gabriel and Gabriel Yesuadimai and the late Glory Alphonse and Alphonse Marianayagam, all of Karungal, Tamil Nadu.

The ceremony site was decorated with wedding flowers in shades of lavender, blue, ivory, peach and terracotta. Music was by by Kenton Adler on bagpipe.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an embroidered sleeveless fit and flare gown and a veil with embroidered edges. She carried an unstructured bouquet of lavender, peach and terracotta flowers.

Emily Maude McCray Little Rock was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Virginia Musselman, Ellianna Temple and Melissa Khatri, all of Little Rock and sisters of the bride; Joy McCray of Fayetteville, sister-in-law of the bride; Carmen Copu of Hogansville, Ga.; and Natalia Rodgrirguez-Hilt of Indianapolis. They wore lavender gowns and carried smaller versions of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girls were Yzabelle McCray, Eliza Jo Musselman and Arabella Temple, all of Little Rock and nieces of the bride. Ring bearers were Wesley Musselman, Caleb McCray and Liam McCray, all of Little Rock and nephews of the bride.

Best man was Joel Meyn of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Groomsmen were Roman Males and Karl Walker, both of Los Angeles; Kunal Khatri, brother-in-law of the bride, and Mitchell McCray and Jason McCray, both brothers of the bride, all of Little Rock; and James McCray of Fayetteville, also brother of the bride. Guests were seated by John Musselman and Ben Temple, both of Little Rock and brothers-in-law of the bride.

A reception at the Castle on Stagecoach followed the ceremony. Music was by DJ Mario Luna. Assisting were Linda Beth Bean and Cheyne Millovich.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in liberal studies from Thomas Edison State University, Trenton, N.J., and graduated from Biola University, La Mirada, Calif., with honors and a master's degree in intercultural studies. She is a business services and CSO assistant with the Nehemiah Entrepreneurship Community.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in theology from Gurugram, Haryana, India, a bachelor's degree in English literature from Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and a master's degree in business administration from Annamalai University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He is a young adult ministry leader.

The couple will live in Simi Valley, Calif., after a honeymoon in London.