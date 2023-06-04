Hogs hoping to land ’23 WR with great speed

Arkansas is hoping to add speedy receiver Dazmin James to the class of 2023 recruiting class after hosting him for an official visit this weekend.

James, 6-2, 185 pounds, of Clayton, N.C., arrived in Fayetteville with offers from Arkansas, North Carolina State and Liberty. He also has offers to run track at North Carolina State, South Carolina and North Carolina A&T.

“The visit was really good,” James said of Arkansas. “Great people down here. When they did the woo call, that was great. When we went to JJ’s and went and took pictures in the uniform. That was great. We went on the field. The stadium is beautiful. And we went to Ruth’s Chris last night.

”The food there was amazing. Luckily we didn’t have to pay and then after that we went out with a few players. They were really cool.”

James, who was named his school’s Male Athlete of the Year, was hosted by receivers Andrew Armstrong and Isaiah Sategna during his visit to Fayetteville.

In his first season to run track, James won the Class 4A state championships in the 100 meters and 200 meters in May with times of 10.46 seconds and 21.06 seconds. He was named the most valuable athlete of the meet.

"It’s just the beginning, though. We’re getting strong, faster,” James said.

He met with Arkansas’ track program Sunday and has plans to run track in college.

“I will be able to do it,” James said. “Just have to lock in with school and everything and then make it happen.”

He thinks a lot of Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

“He’s a great guy,” James said. “He’s funny, laughing, joking, everything like that. He’s a really great guy.”

He had 43 catches for 601 yards and 5 touchdowns as a senior while also having 27 rushes for 321 yards and 4 touchdowns.

James, who signed with Iowa Western Community College in February, said Arkansas is in the mix for him.

“This is setting the bar really high,” he said. “I’ve got more visits coming up. Tomorrow I’m going to NC State and then I’m going to Liberty as well tomorrow.”

The Hogs inked one high school and three transfer receivers after the 2022 season.

He gave a timeframe for a decision.

“It will definitely be by the end of the month,” James said.



