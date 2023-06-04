River Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes plans a number of activities this summer

FORT SMITH -- June is the busiest month of the year for the River Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

"Over these next two weeks, we'll have 150 campers going to leadership camp, 220 kids at the 1st Serve camp," River Valley FCA Director Tyson Simon said. "It's all hands on staff. Those are pretty heavily attended camps."

Saturday, the All-Abilities Camp was held at Southside, hosting 40 campers with disabilities at Southside at Jim Rowland Stadium and in the field house with 100 volunteers.

Starting the next two Mondays, the 1st Serve Tennis Camps will be held for four days each for ages 5-12.

Also over the next week, the annual statewide Arkansas FCA Leadership Camp is held in Hot Springs.

"There will be 660 kids at that camp with 150 from the River Valley," Simon said. "All the areas come together and send their kids to this one camp. There will be 60 college athletes who will be huddle leaders. Our E3 Model is engage, equip and empower. We empower the college students to go back and pour into those high school kids."

The junior high state camp will be held June 4-7 with the senior high camp 8-11 and will include about 330 kids each.

The River Valley FCA will also be a part of the Red Oak Softball camp on June 14, which will feature Jim Gasso, who is the husband of Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso and the new head softball coach at Mid-America Christian University.

A baseball clinic is also tentatively scheduled locally in July.

The 2nd Annual FCA 3-on-3 basketball tournament is also currently being scheduled.

Also in July and August a kids camp is being scheduled locally as well, which will consist of four days per week for two weeks.