3 people die in vehicle crashes in state

Three people were killed in vehicle crashes across the state Saturday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A 49-year-old Mena man died when the 2007 Kawasaki he was riding westbound on Arkansas 8 in rural Polk County ran off the road on a curve and struck a boulder, according to a report.

Robert W. Doty was negotiating a lefthand curve at around 1:21 a.m. when the crash occurred.

According to the report, conditions were clear and dry at the time.

A Pine Bluff woman died after flipping her car while travelling on U.S 530 at 2:10 a.m., according to a state police report.

Shanta Williams, 36, was traveling south when she lost control of her vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, and struck the guardrail, causing the car to overturn, the report said.

The preliminary report reported that the road and weather conditions at the time were clear.

One woman was killed and two people were injured in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Valerie Pryor, 51, of Lowell died when the 2016 Harley-Davidson she was driving was struck from behind by a 2013 Honda Odyssey on Interstate 49 in Rogers at 4:50 p.m., according to a state police report.

Shelly Pryor, 45, of Lowell, the passenger on the motorcycle, was injured, as was a minor in the Honda.

The preliminary report noted that the road conditions were wet and that it was raining.