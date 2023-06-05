Faulkner County sheriff’s office investigating homicide after body found floating near Lawrence Landing boat launch

The Faulkner County sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide near the Lawrence Landing boat launch, a news release from the office said Monday.

Deputies are investigating after a dead body was found floating at the Lawrence Landing Public Access area, the release said. The boat launch is located at 9 Lawrence Circle and gives access to Lake Conway.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

“At this time, the case is being investigated as a homicide,” the release said.

Sherry Skaggs, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said Monday afternoon that the area was closed.