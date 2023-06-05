Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Faulkner County sheriff’s office investigating homicide after body found floating near Lawrence Landing boat launch

by Remington Miller | Today at 12:46 p.m.
The sign for the Lawrence Landing Public Access boat ramp is shown with crime scene tape around it on Monday, June 5, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Faulkner County sheriff's office spokesman Sherry Skaggs)

The Faulkner County sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide near the Lawrence Landing boat launch, a news release from the office said Monday. 

Deputies are investigating after a dead body was found floating at the Lawrence Landing Public Access area, the release said. The boat launch is located at 9 Lawrence Circle and gives access to Lake Conway. 

The identity of the victim was not immediately released. 

“At this time, the case is being investigated as a homicide,” the release said. 

Sherry Skaggs, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said Monday afternoon that the area was closed. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT