







HAPPY BIRTHDAY June 5: However old you are in years, you keep getting younger and more resilient, creative and curious. Your frequent visitors: wonder and awe. More highlights: Impulsivity will send a relationship sailing. What was once a job will be transformed into a spiritual practice, an incredible network and a means for self-development. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In a way, the praise you give others today is self-praise because you wouldn't see the quality if you didn't have it to some degree in yourself. Similarly, criticism of others is self-criticism. Be light with it all!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Momentum is hard to get going and harder to stop. You won't regret putting in the extra effort in the beginning. Mostly, it's about solving a problem. Once that's out of the way, a project comes together quickly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're not easily impressed nor are you concerned with impressing others. Because you don't worry about your social ranking, it tends to be quite high. Your lack of a personal agenda puts people at ease.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Group problem-solving has its own magical dynamic. This is part of the appeal of a good mystery, which you'll come across today. Varying opinions and misunderstandings are communication issues that add to the fun.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're wise to be careful about what you take on. You'll accept two kinds of challenges: the sort you are reasonably sure you can impact, and the type that looks like so much fun, it doesn't matter.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): This is your day to take a risk. If you win, great. If you lose and lose with grace, even better. It will spark your creativity, endear you to the heart of someone loving, or both.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Something you do today will give you bragging rights. Whether you exercise those rights in the future will be fully up to you. Either way, it will make you feel wonderfully confident just to know you have them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Tranquility can only be achieved in the now. A memory of tranquility can be a tranquil thing to linger on, or it can be a contrast that makes the current chaos more apparent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you make a mistake, you'll own up to it. Also, you are wise and realize that "mistakes" are often a subjective concept -- just one person's opinion against another's. Light apologies are the answer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll come to a point in which you really don't know what to do next, but don't fret. Any move will do. Once you're in motion, you'll fall into the groove that eventually leads to the next move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): By human standards, life often seems inherently unfair. Even so, you'll get the feeling that there's some other standard in effect today as disparate elements come together in a beautiful, unpredictable balance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Each person's brain is different. Some hear a running narrative in their head, and others see the way. Still, others feel the impulse and move. There's luck for working with those who have a different thinking style from yours.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

What multihyphenated Hollywood star grew up on the streets of Boston then channeled his street-savvy into an entertainment empire spanning from underwear to rap to starring in and producing blockbusters? Gemini Mark Wahlberg was born under a passionate Scorpio moon. Up next for the star is a full slate including "The Six Billion Dollar Man" and the action thriller "Our Man from Jersey."

THE KITTEN SIDE OF VENUS

"Kittens are born with their eyes shut," says author Stephen Baker in one of his more lighthearted observations. "They open them in about six days, take a look around, then close them again for the better part of their lives." Venus starts her Leo journey as a fuzzy angel with whiskers, soft claws and the cute little teeth that merely hint at what they will one day be capable of.



