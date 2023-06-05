Sneaky little Arkansas game refuses to telegraph its answer this week





Let's play Obfuscation, a game in which I give you some of the definitions of one common word, and then you recognize that word. Or not.

Today's word has five letters. A noun, verb, adjective or prefix, this word entered English in the 1880s. A French physicist derived it from a Latin word meaning, among other things, "spoke of a wheel."

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼ Of, relating to, or operated by radiant energy.

◼ Of or relating to electric currents or phenomena (such as electromagnetic radiation) of frequencies between about 3000 hertz and 300 gigahertz.

◼ The transmission or reception of electric impulses or signals by means of electromagnetic waves using devices not connected with wires.

◼ A device, business, building or industry involved in the transmission or reception of those impulses or signals.

"Pony" was the word May 29. I'll print today's answer June 12, but email if you'd like to know today.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com