Gandy Elementary’s new principal named

The White Hall School District board recently approved the hiring of Lakendra Lovelady as principal of Gandy Elementary School.

Lovelady recently served as assistant principal at White Hall Middle School and will succeed the retiring Bill Tietz at Gandy. Lovelady's appointment will be made official at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The board also approved other personnel moves during a special board meeting Thursday:

Cerified resignations: Jonathan Gregory as high school special education teacher; Lela Brown from the high school personnel; Kristen Jasso as high school English teacher; Jason Mitchell as high school boys track and field coach; and Brandon Murphy as high school computer science teacher.

Certified retirements: Terri Smith as Moody Elementary PE teacher; Kimberly Gober as Moody Elementary counselor; and Karla Johnson as Gandy Elementary counselor.

Certified new hires: Spencer Hartley as high school science teacher; Cornelius Christopher as middle school social studies teacher and high school assistant football and junior high boys track coach; Beth Carter as high school English teacher; Sharon Hadley as Gandy and Moody resource teacher; Lindsay McGriff as high school math teacher; and Michael Reeves as JROTC instructor; Lyequita Alsup as middle school counselor and Tina Dulaney as Moody counselor.

Certified transfers: Lashona Crater from middle school counselor to Gandy counselor; and Lovelady as middle school assistant principal to Gandy principal.

Classified resignations: Cookie Taylor as high school administrative assistant and Janice Rose as Moody computer aide (both retirements).

Classified transfer: Leslie Mitchell from high school computer aide to administrative assistant (Level 2).

Classified new hires: James Francis as district special education paraprofessional and Cynthia Maxwell as high school administrative assistant (Level 4).