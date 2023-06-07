Gravette man to appeal Jan. 6 conviction

A Gravette man plans to appeal his guilty conviction in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett's "final judgment, conviction and sentencing" will be appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, his attorney, Jonathan Gross, wrote in a notice of appeal filed late Monday.

Also, Gross is stepping aside as Barnett's attorney.

"Defendant respectfully requests he be appointed new counsel pursuant to the Criminal Justice Act for purposes of his appeal," wrote Gross, who has noted in other court filings that he was the fourth chair on Barnett's four-person legal team.

In January, a jury in federal court in the District of Columbia found Barnett guilty on all eight charges filed against him.

He faced enhanced charges for taking a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun -- into the Capitol during the riot. While there, Barnett posed for photographs with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.

The jury also found Barnett guilty of interfering with a police officer who was trying to perform his duties during a civil disorder.

On May 24, Barnett was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison. Gross said Barnett will be given credit for four months he served in the District of Columbia jail in 2021. Barnett has yet to begin serving his prison sentence.

More than 1,043 defendants have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot, according to figures released Tuesday by the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Columbia.

Of that number, 587 have pleaded guilty -- 155 to felonies and 432 to misdemeanors.

Eighty-five defendants have been found guilty at contested trials. Only one -- Matthew Martin of New Mexico -- has been acquitted at trial.

Another 16 defendants have been convicted following an agreed-upon set of facts, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

"Thirty-three of these 101 defendants were found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and/or obstructing officers during a civil disorder, which are felony offenses, including one who has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison," according to the update, referring to Peter Schwartz of Kentucky, who was accused of attacking police officers with pepper spray and throwing a folding chair at them.

Approximately 524 defendants have had their cases adjudicated and received sentences for their criminal activity on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

"Approximately 310 have been sentenced to periods of incarceration," according to the report. "Approximately 118 defendants have been sentenced to a period of home detention, including approximately 18 who also were sentenced to a period of incarceration."

Citizens from around the country have provided invaluable assistance in identifying individuals in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The FBI continues to seek the public's help to identify about 269 people believed to have committed violent acts on Capitol grounds. More information is available at https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/29-months-jan-6-attack-capitol-0.