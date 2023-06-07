U.S. 412 interstate study subject of Siloam Springs input session





SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting Thursday in Siloam Springs to discuss a study related to converting U.S. 412 in Arkansas and Oklahoma into part of the interstate highway system.

The in-person, input session is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at John Brown University in the Simmons Great Hall, 2000 W. University St.

The study is part of congressionally mandated legislation to convert U.S. 412 into an interstate highway. The meeting will discuss the Highway Department's U.S. 412 Planning and Environmental Linkages Study. The study area extends about 190 miles from Interstate 35 in Oklahoma to Interstate 49 in Springdale.

The study is needed to evaluate the roads, then identify and prioritize necessary improvements, according to the plan.

The U.S. 412 Planning and Environmental Linkages Study website will be available today at www.ardot.gov/publicmeetings.

The study website will allow viewers to see exhibits and provide online comments. All exhibits and information presented on the website will also be available at the in-person meeting.

The public is invited to visit the study website at their leisure and to participate anytime during the public meeting to view exhibits, ask questions and offer comments.

Comment forms will be available during the in-person meeting as well as online. Comments will be received through 4:30 p.m. June 28.

Most of the 170 miles of the highway in Oklahoma is already built to interstate standards with four-lane divided highway and controlled access. Of the 20 miles in Arkansas, the only portion built to interstate standards is the completed section of the U.S. 412 Springdale Northern Bypass -- designated Arkansas 612 -- between I-49 and Arkansas 112.



