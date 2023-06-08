Former Hog Portis to play for national team

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former University of Arkansas standout Bobby Portis will play for Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup in the Philippines this summer.

The Athletic first reported Sunday the Milwaukee Bucks forward's commitment to Team USA, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel later confirmed the report.

Led by Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Team USA is set to open training camp in early August in Las Vegas and will play Puerto Rico in an exhibition Aug. 7. It will then play games in Spain and the United Emirates before beginning official competition Aug. 26 against New Zealand.

It will be Portis' first experience representing the US since joining the NBA. He was a member of the USA Basketball National Junior Select Team in 2013.

Portis, who won a championship with the Bucks in 2021, recently completed his eighth season in the NBA and third with Milwaukee. In recent seasons, his play and impact off the bench has earned him recognition as one of the league's top reserves.

He averaged 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds in the 2022-23 regular season, and put up 9.6 points and 8.2 rebounds in Milwaukee's first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

Other members of Team USA, according to The Athletic's report, are Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Arkansas native Austin Reaves, Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson. The report stated that the team's 12-man roster is not finalized.

With the Razorbacks, Portis was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2014, and won conference player of the year and was a consensus All-American in 2015. He averaged 15 points and 7.9 rebounds over 70 games at Arkansas.