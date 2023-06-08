Merit grants awarded to 71 graduates





Seventy-one members of Arkansas' high school Class of 2023 are among more than 3,000 graduates nationally to receive National Merit Scholarships that are financed by the nation's universities and colleges.

A total of 153 higher education institutions -- 81 private and 72 public -- selected their scholarship winners from among the 2023 scholarship finalists who plan to attend their institutions. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

The Arkansas students, their high schools, the graduate's probable career field and the sponsoring higher education institution are listed below, alphabetically by their hometowns:

Belleville

Cecil John Mitchell: Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs; English literature; Bowdoin College in New Brunswick, Maine.

Benton

Morgan R. Calaway: Benton High, optometry, Ouachita Baptist University.

Abigail E. Fogleman: Benton High, occupational therapy, University of Tulsa.

Garrett A. Fuhrman: Bryant High, engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Deeya Tejas Rohant: Bryant High, pediatrics, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Trevor J. Tucker: Benton High, mechanical engineering, Louisiana Tech University, Ruston, La.

Bentonville

Kaitlin E. Deans: Bentonville High, biology, University of Alabama.

Connor E. Helms: Life Way Christian School in Centerton, accounting, University of Tulsa.

Alton J. Holscher: Bentonville High, physics, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Brett J. Miller: Bentonville High, civil engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Farheen Palagiri: Haas Hall Academy at Bentonville, computer science, University of Texas at Dallas.

Sriya V. Puvvada: Haas Hall Academy at Bentonville, biomedical engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Wyatt E. Rice: Bentonville High, public policy, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Stephen B. Roberts: Providence Classical Christian Academy in Rogers, neuroscience, Texas Christian University.

Morgan L. Schaefer: Bentonville High, undecided, University of Missouri-Columbia.

John S. Sooter: Homeschool, physics, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Muskan S. Taori: Bentonville High, healthcare, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Cabot

Emma G. Martin: Cabot High, biochemistry, University of Tulsa.

Cave Springs

Lola K. Sommer: Bentonville High, law, University of Kentucky, Lexington.

Centerton

Eekshita T. Allipilli: Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville, healthcare, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Farah F. Khalil Ahamed: Bentonville West High, computer science, University of Texas at Dallas.

Conway

Mason H. Cooper: Arkansas School For Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Aybars Hacioglu: Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, medicine, Hendrix College.

Emily C. Schluterman: Conway High, pediatrics, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

El Dorado

Robert F. Boerwinkle: Arkansas School for Mathematics, Science and the Arts in Hot Springs; computer science, Missouri University of Science and Technology.

John R. Stipp-Bethune: El Dorado High, secondary education, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater.

Elkins

Eli James Wetzel: Springdale School of Innovation, computer science, Missouri University of Science and Technology.

El Paso

Brady A. McMullen: Beebe High, healthcare, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Fayetteville

Salvador Barraza-Del Barco: Fayetteville High, biology, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Leena Cashman: Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville, medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

Karen A. Di: Fayetteville High, aerospace engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

Kenja L. Dresel: Fayetteville High, business, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Benjamin B. Jacobus: Fayetteville High, biochemistry, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Sage D. Paschall: Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville, biomedical engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Taksh Y. Patel: Fayetteville High, Physics, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Jennifer C. Petrone: Fayetteville High, law, University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

Cassidy J. Waide: Haas Hall Academy-Jones Center in Springdale, medicine, University of Texas at Dallas.

Fort Smith

Jackson G. Miller: Southside High, medicine, University of Tulsa.

Zain J. Rana: Southside High, healthcare, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

David Rotaru: Southside High, surgical medicine, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Lilly M. Williams: Greenwood High; biomedical engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Lucas B. Wittig: Greenwood High, aerospace engineering, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater.

Hot Springs

Benjamin L. Hollis: Lakeside High, healthcare, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Hot Springs Village

Tristan C. Wendel: Fountain Lake High, software engineering, Vanderbilt University.

Jacksonville

Asher Cade Schroeder: Lisa Academy North in North Little Rock, mechanical engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Jonesboro

Jackson C. Wilson: Valley View High, computer engineering, University of Alabama.

Little Rock

Riley O. Bryant: Central Arkansas Christian School in North Little Rock, investment banking, Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Va.

Madeline Q. Dalton: Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock, education administration, University of Tulsa.

Trevor R. Duke: Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, orthopedics, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Alison S. Finkbeiner: Little Rock Central High, biology, Tulane University in New Orleans.

Charlotte R. Kuli: Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, biomedical engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Jenna G. Molleston: Little Rock Christian Academy in Little Rock, medicine, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Anna S. Ratycz: Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock, biomedical engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Annabelle E. Ridlon: Joe T. Robinson High in the Pulaski County Special School District, music, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Lonoke

Robert K. Ringgold: Cabot High, biomedical engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Lowell

Ella J. Beeman: Rogers High, law, Abilene Christian University.

Maumelle

Sarah P. Reaves: Central Arkansas Christian School in North Little Rock, undecided, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Mountain Home

Andra R. Dusin: Mississippi School For Mathematics and Science in Columbus, Miss., software engineering, Mississippi State University.

Rogers

Taryn E. Harrison: Rogers High, chemical engineering, University of Tulsa.

Sherwood

Owen C. Fraley: Catholic High School for Boys in Little Rock, medicine, University of Tulsa.

Daniel M. Griffin: Sylvan Hills High in the Pulaski County Special School District, mathematics, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Brooke Zermatten: Sylvan Hills High in the Pulaski County Special School District, medicine, Ouachita Baptist University.

Springdale

Jacob A. Bodishbaugh: Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, computer science, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Christian Z. Crockett: Har-Ber High, aerospace engineering, Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

Maxwell S. McDonald: Har-Ber High, law, University of Alabama.

James P. Myers: Har-Ber High, finance, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Mia Passantino: Ozark Catholic Academy in Springdale, civil engineering, University of Alabama.

Evan C. Paull: Har-Ber High, aerospace engineering, Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Lauryn C. Peters: Har-Ber High; medicine, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Sohan S. Prabhudesai: Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, actuarial science, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Hannah A. Willroth: Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville, industrial engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.



