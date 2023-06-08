Terri Lynn’s new owners plan no changes; River Market loses third bar in six months





Longtime customers Tim and Tracy Jackson have bought Terri Lynn's BBQ and Delicatessen, 10102 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, from Aaron and Kristin Hether, who who took over the business in 2005. They are moving to north Arkansas, according to a news release, but "we'll continue to visit Terri Lynn's every chance we get as customers." New owner Tim Jackson said in a news release that he plans no major changes for the foreseeable future. Terri Lynn's menu focuses on specialty sandwiches, barbecue sandwiches and plates and meats by the pound. Hours are 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 227-6371; terrilynns.com.

Harry Giberson founded Terri Lynn's in 1959 on Cantrell Road as a local grocery store with a small deli section. Over time, the deli and smoked meats became the main focus of the business. Giberson sold the business in the 1980s to Jim and Sharon Brooks, who in turn sold it to the Hethers.

In a May 30 post on its Facebook page (facebook.com/cannibalandcraftlittlerock), the owners of Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock's River Market, announced its pending May 31 closure "with a heavy heart," thanked patrons "[a]fter years of unforgettable nights, incredible live performances, and countless memories shared," and urged them "to continue supporting the local music and entertainment scene." The post gave no reason for shuttering the establishment, which had a restaurant and cocktail lounge that resembled a classic British club on the ground floor with an upstairs tiki bar. The telephone number, (501) 414-8870, was still in operation Monday but nobody answered it during business hours. The website, cannibalandcraftlr.com, still gives no indication of the business' present status. It's the third River Market bar-restaurant combo to close in the past six months, following the demise of the neighboring The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., and Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.

Hogg's Meat Market, 3901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, has expanded its restaurant hours and is now serving dinner -- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Friday; 7-10 a.m. (for breakfast), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Saturday. Manager Cody Hogg says "they're still playing around with some stuff" when it comes to the dinner menu; right now they're offering steaks, burgers and chicken salmon entrees, but among the possibilities you can look for include some "just come and hang out-type" items, including barbecue (which they serve at lunch), wings, maybe a rib night. They're angling for a "combination of nice steakhouse and a bar and grill," Hogg explains; to that end, they have enclosed the patio, redone the floors and some of the walls and the ceiling to create "a nicer sit for dinner." A 26-foot bar is under construction in what used to be the deli room, with TVs; the establishment recently got its liquor permit, so it's serving cocktails, wine and local beers. Hogg says they're being flexible about the end result -- "We're just kind of having fun with it," he says. Find breakfast and lunch menus on the website, hoggsmeatmarket.com/restaurant. (501) 758-7700; facebook.com/hoggsmeatmarket.

A May 25 post on the Facebook page (facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089588144150) of the Little Rock branch of Copper Mule Table & Tap, 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd., explains that "Construction is moving along! Stay tuned for more updates and progress! Won't be long now!" Copper Mule owner Jamie Gaston says she's reluctant to set a date either for full or soft openings, but based on the pace of the permitting process, she's looking at sometime in the vicinity of July 4. She says it'll have a Cajun-Southern-New Orleans menu similar, with some few additions, to the one at the "original" restaurant at 3348 Main St., Bryant: pork chops, hamburger steaks, jambalaya, Southern chicken filet, voodoo pasta, shrimp and grits, red beans and rice, catfish, crawfish mac & cheese, chicken and andouille gumbo, Pasta Orleans; fried seafood and chicken-tender baskets; po-boys; burgers; and fried bologna sandwiches. The phone number in Bryant: (501) 213-0379; coppermule.hrpos.heartland.us/menu.

And there's yet another Indian restaurant on the cusp along Little Rock's Rodney Parham Road corridor: A banner hangs over the front door of what had been O'my Golly Tamales & More, in the Sturbridge Shopping Center, 10014 N. Rodney Parham Road, revealing that it will be the home of the (possibly optimistically named) Famous Indian Restaurant. No details as of yet.

We reported a while ago that what was moving into the former Romano's Macaroni Grill, 11100 W. Markham St., Little Rock, was apparently a second brand from the owners of Diablos Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave., on the edge of Little Rock's River Market District. (There's also a Diablos in Hot Springs.) We still lack details, but a drive-by the other day revealed the legend "Cocina Mexicana" painted onto the adobe-brown-painted east side of the building (on the north side still stand the two metal Day of the Dead sculpture/statues flanking the front door); we're not sure if that's the full name or, because it translates as "Mexican kitchen," it's just a description. Another piece of evidence that the restaurant apparently isn't too far from opening: The parking lot has recently been repaved and re-striped.

Pettaway Coffee, which a news release describes as "a coffee shop and bar boasting Central Arkansas' largest selection of nonalcoholic wine and cocktails," opened Saturday at 408 E 21st St., Little Rock, part of community developer Mike Orndorff's Pettaway Square. It'll offer coffee, alcohol-bearing beer and wine and a range of non-alcoholic beers, wines, liquors and canned cocktails. Foodwise, says co-owner Aaron Long, they're serving baked goods from Brown Sugar Bakery, with "other stuff as we grow and evolve." Hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. (501) 313-2612.

Enjoy ... Chicken and Rice has opened at 9201 Maumelle Blvd, North Little Rock, in what used to be former Chicken Wangs III, serving hibachi entrees, pan-Asian appetizers, chicken wings (in bulgogi, teriyaki or sweet Thai sauce) and some Korean entrees. Hours are 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 379-8576; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092525871529.

The Hot Springs Sentinel Record recently reported a not-quite-recent (Feb. 23) construction permit for a 604-square-foot addition, to cost approximately $300,000, to expand the dining room of the Texas Roadhouse at 3623 Central Ave., Hot Springs.

Thai Orchid, a food truck, has opened and is vending chicken satay, crispy spring rolls, Tom Yum and Tom Kah soups, six curry dishes, four stir-fry dishes, four noodle dishes and a variety of side items, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday at 6682 Arkansas 7, Bismarck. Get a look at the menu at tinyurl.com/h72h5cn2. (501) 545-5928; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091734431839.

The Chipotle outlet at 100 S. University Ave., Little Rock, is donating 33% of its sales, 4-8 p.m. Monday, to the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund. Find a copy of the flyer you're supposed to present at the restaurant at the Facebook page, facebook.com/ASPSFCentral.

And we have some updates on the Centers for Youth and Families Emerging Leaders' fourth annual BrunchFest fundraiser, featuring items from area restaurants, caterers and overarching organizations, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. The Arkansas Beef Council, Big Bad Breakfast, Big Bro's Catering, Boulevard Bread Co., Buenos Aires, Cantina Laredo, Community Bakery, CBR'z Catering, Guillermo's Gourmet Coffee, Hill Station, Kemuri, La Terraza, Nexus Coffee and Creative, Sauce(d), Star of India, The Popcorn Spot and The Root Cafe will provide brunch samples for up to 500 guests; a few will also supply specialty cocktails. DJ Doug "Kramer" Gentry will supply the music; there will be a 360 video photo booth by Eye C U Photo and a Kids' Corner by Pinspiration, Bella's Kitchen and the Central Arkansas Library System. Depending on the number of drink tickets you want and the level of swag (T-shirts, cup, koozie and bag), tickets are $45, $75 or $100. All proceeds go to the Centers' summer recreational activities and school supplies for clients in the nonprofit's psychiatric residential care program. Visit BrunchFest2023.GiveSmart.com or get tickets at the door.

