Huntsville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing meth





FAYETTEVILLE -- A Huntsville man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distributing methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, detectives with the Benton County Drug Unit and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations were investigating the distribution of methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas. Law enforcement officers conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from Richard Patrick Horton, 56, according to the release.

Investigators learned Horton was receiving meth through the mail. Law enforcement intercepted a package bound for Horton's address that contained two large bundles of meth.

Between the controlled purchases and the intercepted parcel, Horton was accountable for more than 2 kilograms of meth, the release states.



