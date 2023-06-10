Pleasant View cancels outreach event

Pleasant View Ministries, 1117 N. Palm St., won't hold its evangelistic outreach on the parking lot Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was postponed because of possible inclement weather, a spokesman said.

WC school board to meet

The Watson Chapel School Board will hold a regular monthly board meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The agenda includes the financial statement, facilities update, and the superintendent's report.

Lane closures planned on I-530

Alternating lane closures on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County will begin 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced.

Weather permitting, crews will apply a polymer overlay on seven bridges between mile markers 31 and 43. The work will impact both northbound and southbound directions with one lane closed at a time.

The project is expected to take approximately one month to complete.

Urban Renewal calls meeting

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency Board will hold a special called meeting Monday at 12:15 p.m. in the Urban Renewal Conference Room, 417 W. Sixth Ave., according to a news release.

The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/ with Meeting ID: 833 8356 2729 and Passcode: 435088.

Participants may also use one-tap mobile at +13052241968,,83383562729#,,,,*435088# US or dial by their location +1 305 224 1968 US or to find their local number visit https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdYYBNpT .

UA Little Rock honors local

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Mass Communication recently honored a local resident among outstanding students in an awards ceremony.

Emily Wells of Warren received the Director's Award, which is presented to a student who demonstrates initiative, leadership, collaboration, and engagement both in and out of the classroom, and whose efforts contribute to the life of the School of Mass Communication, according to a news release.

Locals on honors lists at Ole Miss

The University of Mississippi named students to the spring 2023 Honor Roll lists including southeast Arkansas residents, according to a news release.

Dean's List: Abby Stratton of Stuttgart, majoring in Allied Health Studies, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.50-3.74.

Chancellor's Honor Roll: The Chancellor's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. Honorees include:

Molly Bohanan of Stuttgart, majoring in Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Hagan Hord of Stuttgart, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications.

Lauren Hord of Stuttgart, majoring in Exercise Science.

Abigail Hornbeck of White Hall, majoring in Forensic Chemistry.

UA Little Rock student earns honor

Owen Haynes of White Hall is one of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock students who were honored for their skills in international diplomacy.

A team of UA Little Rock students won the most awards in program history during the National Model Arab League Conference held March 29 to April 2 in Washington, D.C.

Haynes, who served as justice on the Arab Court of Justice, won the Outstanding Advocate Award and the Distinguished Justice Award for his representation of Morocco in the Arab Court of Justice, according to a news release.

The league is a student leadership development program created by the National Council on US-Arab Relations. It is a simulation of an international organization, the League of Arab States, which has 22 member countries.