Gators use 3 home runs to turn back Gamecocks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- BT Riopelle hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and Florida got two other home runs in a 5-4 victory over South Carolina on Friday in the weather-delayed opening game of the Gainesville Super Regional.

After a 2-hour, 37-minute weather delay, South Carolina's Will McGillis hit the second pitch of the game for a home run. Gavin Casas added an RBI-single for a 2-0 lead, but the Gators tied it in the bottom of the first on a two-out home run by Josh Rivera.

McGillis came to bat again with one out in the second and delivered an RBI single for a 3-2 South Carolina lead.

Florida (49-15) tied it in the fifth on a leadoff home run by Tyler Shelnut and went ahead in the sixth on Riopelle's deep drive to straightaway center field. Rivera scored from second on a two-out single by Shelnut in the eighth inning.

After South Carolina's three early runs, the Gamecocks were shut down by Brandon Sproat (8-3) and Cade Fisher, as the two did not allow a runner past second base in the next six innings. Brandon Neely came in to pitch the ninth and allowed a two-out home run by McGillis -- his third RBI of the game -- before Braylen Wimmer grounded out to end it.

Sproat allowed 3 runs on 9 hits with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks in 6 innings. Fisher allowed one hit in two innings and Neely picked up his 13th save despite giving up the home run to McGillis.

Will Sanders (4-4), who gave up Riopelle's home run, took the loss for South Carolina (42-20).

TCU 4, INDIANA STATE 1

FORT WORTH -- Kole Klecker pitched seven shutout innings and was backed by two third-inning home runs, leading TCU to a victory over Indiana State in the opening game of the Fort Worth Super Regional.

Klecker allowed 3 hits, struck out 9 and walked 1. He allowed only three runners to reach second base. Luke Savage came on in relief to open the eighth inning and after allowing a leadoff walk, he got out of the inning with a double play grounder and a fly out. He allowed a two-out home run by Keegan Watson in the ninth.

Austin Davis put TCU (40-22) ahead 1-0 with a leadoff home run in the third inning and the lead reached 3-0 when Cole Fontenelle belted a two-run home run to straightaway center field later in the inning.

With the exception of the third inning, Indiana State's Matt Jachec kept pace with Klecker for the most part. Jachec pitched eight-plus innings, coming out of the game after allowing a leadoff double to Fontenelle in the ninth. After Fontenelle later came around to score, Jachec was charged with four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Zach Davidson finished for Indiana State (45-15).

DUKE 5, VIRGINIA 4

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Damon Lux hit a two-run home run, Luke Storm drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single, and Duke defeated Virginia in the opening game of the Charlottesville Super Regional.

Duke trailed 4-3 entering the eighth inning before Jay Beshears led off with a single and later scored the tying run on a bases-loaded grounder by Tyler Albright. Storm then singled to left field, scoring Giovanni DiGiacomo for a 5-4 lead.

Virginia threatened with two out in the ninth when Griff O'Ferrall singled and Ethan O'Donnell drew a walk, but Duke reliever James Tallon got Jake Gelof to fly out.

Duke's Fran Oschell III (6-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out three, and was credited with the win. Tallon, who has a 1.64 ERA, pitched the ninth and picked up his 12th save.

Lux's home run gave Duke a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Virginia later went ahead 4-3 with three runs in the sixth when Gelof scored on a single by Kyle Teel, Anthony Stephan had a bases-loaded groundout and Henry Godbout added a sacrifice fly.

Virginia's Jay Woolfolk (2-1), who entered in relief in the top of the eighth, gave up two hits and two runs in one-third of an inning.

Indiana State outfielder Seth Gergel watches as a two-run home run by TCU's Cole Fontenelle flies over the wall in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)



TCU's Cole Fontenelle connects for a two-run home run in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Indiana State in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)



CORRECTS TO AUSTIN DAVIS NOT TRE RICHARDSON - TCU's Austin Davis celebrates after a solo home run in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Indiana State in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)



CORRECTS TO AUSTIN DAVIS NOT TRE RICHARDSON - TCU's Austin Davis connects for a solo home run in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Indiana State in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)



Indiana State infielder Mike Sears, second from left, is unable to tag out TCU's Anthony Silva, right, who slides into third on a triple in the second inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

