Robert Arthur Fehlman

Seemingly everything you could want to know about Bob Fehlman, chief executive officer of Simmons First National Corporation and Simmons Bank, can be ascertained by a leftward glance upon entering his glass-wrapped Little Rock office. The wall tells the story of the Chicagoland kid who loves his sports and his family, knows his numbers and knows them well, and who has climbed the ladder to lead one of the largest banking interests in The Natural State.

Dominating the wall space is a triple bookcase, each section crammed with mementos telling the story of a different facet of his life.