Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 1-7 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
June 1
Jackson Noah Branscum, 22, Fort Smith, and Miranda Corynn Webb, 21, Searcy
Richard Dewitt Busse, 47, Fayetteville, and Jessica Paige Myers, 33, Lowell
Joshua Michael Carnes, 22, and Grace Elizabeth Dunn, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Matthew Aaron Gerlt, 33, and Mariah McKinney Rhodes, 29, both of Prairie Grove
Mitchell Bruce Meyer, 31, and Shannon Tineal Ellsworth, 36, both of Lincoln
Brent Nicholas Overholser, 30, and Megan Rose Schafer, 23, both of Lincoln
Henry Omar Somoza Rivera, 36, and Emma De Jesus Violantes, 50, both of Springdale
Joseph Daniel Viviano, 28, Dallas, Texas, and Story Christian Whitson, 26, Fort Smith
Victoria Jean Weber, 45, and Gina Michele Thompson, 49, both of Brookline Station, Mo.
June 2
Lucas Cole Allen, 26, and Caylee Cassandra Wright, 28, both of Farmington
Patrick Garrett Ameling, 28, and Kinzie Madison Shepherd, 24, both of Farmington
James Robert Boling, 35, and Krista Nicole Pacheco, 30, both of Springdale
Dylan James Buech, 25, and Kesha Rose Hixon, 24, both of Fayetteville
Michael Jon Campbell II, 38, and Rebcecca Mae Hatchel, 37, both of Lincoln
Zachary Jay Chism, 27, and Lindsey Renee Bearden, 30, both of Miami, Okla.
Samuel David Fehringer, 24, and Leah Kathleen Myerholtz, 23, both of Fayetteville
Juan Andres Interiano Herrera, 25, and Daniela Espinoza Grijalva, 23, both of Lowell
Logan Spencer Needham, 26, and Jamilyn Nichole Kinney, 23, both of Springdale
Romar Paccu, 29, and Sherlinda Joel, 28, both of Springdale
Brayden Cole Stephens, 23, and Paige Nicole Devecsery, 22, both of Springdale
Eli Marshal Stroud, 28, and Kara Leann Martin, 30, both of Fayetteville
Samuel Jordan Swiastyn, 22, Overland Park, Kan., and Hatti Jules King, 21, Springdale
Thomas Travis Millikin Twyford, 33, and Kayla Bryanne Gussy, 31, both of Fayetteville
June 5
Justus Ward Bobo, 23, Norman, Okla., and Bailey Elizabeth Karnes, 22, Farmington
Gregory Dale Copeland, 75, and Beverly Elaine Copeland, 68, both of Prairie Grove
Michael Christopher Crowe, 36, and Courtney Lynn Mansell, 27, both of Fayetteville
Garrit Mathieu Johnson, 28, and Daniel Adams Keeley, 45, both of Fayetteville
Johnathon Tyler Loretz, 25, and Hauna Elizabeth Gardner, 25, both of Springdale
John Alan Moritz, 26, Benton, and Hannah Catherine Edwards, 26, Rockwall, Texas
Tavian Donte Seymour, 30, and Amber Nicole Daniel, 36, both of Centerton
June 6
Rodolfo Almaraz Valdez, 59, and Patricia Rodriguez, 62, both of Springdale
Brandon Ray Bamburg, 24, and Alexis Rae Smith, 18, both of Fayetteville
Chase Mitchell Campbell, 24, and Aaryn Alexa Boudreaux, 24, both of Springdale
Yair Campos Herrera, 23, and Noemy Franco Resendiz, 23, both of Lowell
Darius Isaiah Griffith, 29, and Keiundra Sharnay Collier, 31, both of Fayetteville
Timothy Levi Grosse, 23, and Megan Brooke Arroyos, 25, both of Fayetteville
John Nelson Harrell, 25, Columbia, Ill., and Dorothy Claire Cooper, 22, Fayetteville
James Mitchell Roberts, 52, Cane Hill, and Penny Jo Holmes, 54, Ashland, Ky.
Pedro Soto, 60, and Marta Uribe Flores, 54, both of Fayetteville
Demetris Ray Wise, 25, and Shannon Raquel Loveland, 23, both of Prairie Grove
June 7
Jeffrey Blake Boone, 30, and Kellie Mae Baugh, 30, both of Fayetteville
Nicholas Tye Coble, 22, Pea Ridge, and Gabrielle Grace Adams, 21, Rogers
Dylan Cade Henderson, 21, and Hannah Nikole Jean Douglas, 21, both of Springdale
Zachary Ryan Montjoy, 30, and Bailey Nichole Devore, 27, both of Farmington
Nathan Michael Peroo, 26, and Hailey Alexandra MacFarlane, 26, both of Fayetteville
Reginald Scott Thurman Jr., 28, and LaTanjakeithia Taneai Porchia, 29, both of Fayetteville