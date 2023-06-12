Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 1-7 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

June 1

Jackson Noah Branscum, 22, Fort Smith, and Miranda Corynn Webb, 21, Searcy

Richard Dewitt Busse, 47, Fayetteville, and Jessica Paige Myers, 33, Lowell

Joshua Michael Carnes, 22, and Grace Elizabeth Dunn, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Matthew Aaron Gerlt, 33, and Mariah McKinney Rhodes, 29, both of Prairie Grove

Mitchell Bruce Meyer, 31, and Shannon Tineal Ellsworth, 36, both of Lincoln

Brent Nicholas Overholser, 30, and Megan Rose Schafer, 23, both of Lincoln

Henry Omar Somoza Rivera, 36, and Emma De Jesus Violantes, 50, both of Springdale

Joseph Daniel Viviano, 28, Dallas, Texas, and Story Christian Whitson, 26, Fort Smith

Victoria Jean Weber, 45, and Gina Michele Thompson, 49, both of Brookline Station, Mo.

June 2

Lucas Cole Allen, 26, and Caylee Cassandra Wright, 28, both of Farmington

Patrick Garrett Ameling, 28, and Kinzie Madison Shepherd, 24, both of Farmington

James Robert Boling, 35, and Krista Nicole Pacheco, 30, both of Springdale

Dylan James Buech, 25, and Kesha Rose Hixon, 24, both of Fayetteville

Michael Jon Campbell II, 38, and Rebcecca Mae Hatchel, 37, both of Lincoln

Zachary Jay Chism, 27, and Lindsey Renee Bearden, 30, both of Miami, Okla.

Samuel David Fehringer, 24, and Leah Kathleen Myerholtz, 23, both of Fayetteville

Juan Andres Interiano Herrera, 25, and Daniela Espinoza Grijalva, 23, both of Lowell

Logan Spencer Needham, 26, and Jamilyn Nichole Kinney, 23, both of Springdale

Romar Paccu, 29, and Sherlinda Joel, 28, both of Springdale

Brayden Cole Stephens, 23, and Paige Nicole Devecsery, 22, both of Springdale

Eli Marshal Stroud, 28, and Kara Leann Martin, 30, both of Fayetteville

Samuel Jordan Swiastyn, 22, Overland Park, Kan., and Hatti Jules King, 21, Springdale

Thomas Travis Millikin Twyford, 33, and Kayla Bryanne Gussy, 31, both of Fayetteville

June 5

Justus Ward Bobo, 23, Norman, Okla., and Bailey Elizabeth Karnes, 22, Farmington

Gregory Dale Copeland, 75, and Beverly Elaine Copeland, 68, both of Prairie Grove

Michael Christopher Crowe, 36, and Courtney Lynn Mansell, 27, both of Fayetteville

Garrit Mathieu Johnson, 28, and Daniel Adams Keeley, 45, both of Fayetteville

Johnathon Tyler Loretz, 25, and Hauna Elizabeth Gardner, 25, both of Springdale

John Alan Moritz, 26, Benton, and Hannah Catherine Edwards, 26, Rockwall, Texas

Tavian Donte Seymour, 30, and Amber Nicole Daniel, 36, both of Centerton

June 6

Rodolfo Almaraz Valdez, 59, and Patricia Rodriguez, 62, both of Springdale

Brandon Ray Bamburg, 24, and Alexis Rae Smith, 18, both of Fayetteville

Chase Mitchell Campbell, 24, and Aaryn Alexa Boudreaux, 24, both of Springdale

Yair Campos Herrera, 23, and Noemy Franco Resendiz, 23, both of Lowell

Darius Isaiah Griffith, 29, and Keiundra Sharnay Collier, 31, both of Fayetteville

Timothy Levi Grosse, 23, and Megan Brooke Arroyos, 25, both of Fayetteville

John Nelson Harrell, 25, Columbia, Ill., and Dorothy Claire Cooper, 22, Fayetteville

James Mitchell Roberts, 52, Cane Hill, and Penny Jo Holmes, 54, Ashland, Ky.

Pedro Soto, 60, and Marta Uribe Flores, 54, both of Fayetteville

Demetris Ray Wise, 25, and Shannon Raquel Loveland, 23, both of Prairie Grove

June 7

Jeffrey Blake Boone, 30, and Kellie Mae Baugh, 30, both of Fayetteville

Nicholas Tye Coble, 22, Pea Ridge, and Gabrielle Grace Adams, 21, Rogers

Dylan Cade Henderson, 21, and Hannah Nikole Jean Douglas, 21, both of Springdale

Zachary Ryan Montjoy, 30, and Bailey Nichole Devore, 27, both of Farmington

Nathan Michael Peroo, 26, and Hailey Alexandra MacFarlane, 26, both of Fayetteville

Reginald Scott Thurman Jr., 28, and LaTanjakeithia Taneai Porchia, 29, both of Fayetteville