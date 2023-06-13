Joe Biden, Democratic president of the United States, declined to appear at College Athlete Day on the South Lawn due to "further discomfort" in his lower right premolar after undergoing a root canal, said Kevin O'Connor, the chief executive's personal physician.

George King-Thompson, a British free climber, was detained after climbing with only his bare hands 72 of the 123 stories of the Lotte World Tower, the world's fifth-tallest skyscraper, in Seoul, South Korea, authorities and media said.

Trent Thompson, a 22-year-old convicted of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, will now face felony escape charges after he was captured about 250 miles from the Plainview, Texas, prison he fled from hours earlier, officials said.

Peter O'Neill, former prime minister of Papua New Guinea, was charged with providing false evidence in an inquiry into a $230 million government loss on a deal to buy a 10.1% stake in the Australian stock exchange-listed energy exploration company Oil Search Ltd.

Miguel Cardona, secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, backed out of his commencement speech to the University of Washington's graduating class to "not cross the picket lines" amid a strike by graduate and postdoctoral researchers, a spokesman said in a statement.

Ace Magashule, former secretary-general of South Africa's African National Congress party, was expelled from the group for four breaches of party rules, according to a statement.

James Fowler, a spokesman for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, explained in a statement that a moose that wandered near Bradley International Airport was killed out of concern for public safety, and that "DEEP and airport staff are authorized to euthanize a moose if deemed necessary."

Guido Viero and Ester Goffi, two members of the Last Generation environmental activist group, were convicted of aggravated damage and ordered to pay more than $30,000 in restitution after they glued their hands to the base of an ancient statue in the Vatican Museums in a protest.

Charles Smith, 43, of Annapolis, Md., was charged in a shooting that killed three men, including a father and son, and wounded three others in a dispute in his neighborhood, police announced Monday.