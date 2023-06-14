Hogs' 2024 schedule will include Texas and Texas A&M, but not Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ first football schedule in the 16-team SEC will include a home game against Texas and the final game of a neutral-site series against Texas A&M.

The SEC on Wednesday announced which conference opponents each team will play against in 2024. Dates for the conference games that year have not been determined. The following year’s SEC schedule is typically released in September.

In addition to Texas, the Razorbacks are scheduled to host LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee in 2024, and play road games at Auburn, Mississippi State and Missouri.

With divisional play eliminated, Arkansas will not play Alabama for the first time since joining the league in 1992.

The Razorbacks will play conference games against Texas and Texas A&M during the same season for the first time since 1991 — Arkansas' last year in the Southwest Conference. The Razorbacks also played both teams during the same season in 2014 and 2021.

The status of the Razorbacks’ contracted game against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was in doubt, Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek said last week. The teams are under contract to play at the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium Sept. 28, 2024, which is the final scheduled game in a neutral-site series that dates to 2009 when the Aggies were a Big 12 team.

The series has been played three times on campus — twice at Texas A&M and once at Arkansas — since the Aggies moved to the SEC for the 2012 season.

Leaders of both programs have indicated they would like to play the series on campus moving forward. Each team gives up a home game every other year to play in Arlington.

The 2024 game will count as a home game for Texas A&M, which will play only three games at its home stadium, Kyle Field, in the first year after the SEC’s latest expansion.

Arkansas and Texas A&M are no longer expected to be annual opponents as part of the new-look SEC. The league will eliminate divisions beginning next year.

If the SEC stays with an eight-game conference schedule past 2024, the Razorbacks will be guaranteed to play Missouri each season. Arkansas would play three permanent SEC opponents — Missouri, Texas and Ole Miss, according to a source — if the league adopts a nine-game schedule of conference games.

Texas will make its second trip to Fayetteville in four seasons in 2024. The Razorbacks defeated the Longhorns 40-21 on Sept. 11, 2021, in the back end of a home-and-away series that began in 2008 in Austin.

Arkansas has an all-time record of 23-56 against Texas, but the Razorbacks have a 4-2 record in non-conference games against the Longhorns since joining the SEC.

Arkansas has four contracted non-conference dates in 2024, beginning with an Aug. 31 game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Razorbacks are also scheduled to play at Oklahoma State on Sept. 7, and in Fayetteville against Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 14 and Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23.