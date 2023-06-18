Quality of life, higher wages and housing stock among top priorities, Fayetteville council agrees during retreat

FAYETTEVILLE -- Quality of life should be the city's top priority, and residents will need higher wages along with an increased housing stock to address affordability, the City Council agreed during a Saturday retreat at Mount Sequoyah.

Little Rock consultant inVeritas led the retreat, which lasted about six hours. All eight council members and Mayor Lioneld Jordan attended. The last time the council met in a retreat was 2017. The only current council member who served then was Sarah Bunch.

The council has six goals outlined in its city plan and decided they should be prioritized differently, with a seventh goal added.