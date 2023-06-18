Sections
Quality of life, higher wages and housing stock among top priorities, Fayetteville council agrees during retreat

Quality of life, higher wages and housing stock priorities for Fayetteville by Stacy Ryburn | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan (left) and Fayetteville City Council members listen Saturday to Ruth Whitney, chief executive officer of inVeritas, during a council retreat at Mount Sequoyah. It was the councils first retreat together since 2017. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Stacy Ryburn)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Quality of life should be the city's top priority, and residents will need higher wages along with an increased housing stock to address affordability, the City Council agreed during a Saturday retreat at Mount Sequoyah.

Little Rock consultant inVeritas led the retreat, which lasted about six hours. All eight council members and Mayor Lioneld Jordan attended. The last time the council met in a retreat was 2017. The only current council member who served then was Sarah Bunch.

The council has six goals outlined in its city plan and decided they should be prioritized differently, with a seventh goal added.

