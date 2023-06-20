Malvern Brickfest offers history as well as many pleasant diversions





MALVERN – Some years back, Ripley's Believe It or Not decided that one Arkansas event was peculiar enough to inspire a cartoon with this exclamation-marked caption: "In Malvern, Ark., there is an annual festival devoted to bricks!" Playfully pictured was an animated brick waving a banner.

However odd it may seem, Malvern Brickfest has drawn fun-seeking crowds for the past 42 years, except during the 2020-2021 pandemic. On Friday and Saturday, the Hot Spring County seat again will celebrate the product of major local employer Acme Brick Co. Organizers expect attendance to equal or better last year's estimated 10,000.

The