Cereal Drive visits PB today

Tom Brannon, THV11 (KTHV, CBS channel 11) and the Arkansas Foodbank are hosting the 2023 THV11 Summer Cereal Drive in Pine Bluff today, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Redcoats will join a live broadcast when THV11 comes to Super 1 Foods (28th Avenue and Hazel Street) from 6 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. today. The Chamber and the Redcoats will both make donations.

Blood drive set

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday in JRMC's south classrooms 2-3. Walk-ins are welcome. Photo ID is required. Donors receive a free T-shirt and one free ticket to Magic Springs while supplies last, according to the news release. For appointments or details, contact Our Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visit obi.org.

Pleasant View sets outreach

Pleasant View Ministries, 1117 N. Palm St., invites the community to its Evangelistic Outreach Sunday from 1-3 p.m. June 25 on the parking lot of the church. There will be free food, activities, prizes, giveaways, and people can also receive literature about the Savior, a spokesman said in a news release. Details: Kathy Kentle, (870) 872-9879, Karen Walker, (501) 613-5486 or Kendra Jackson, (501) 613-1268.

Vendor information meeting set

A meeting will be held for people interested in becoming a food or retail vendor at the Sixth Avenue and Main Street Plaza in Pine Bluff. The Vendor Information Meeting will be held June 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Economic Research Development Center Incubator, 615 S. Main St., according to a news release. The plaza is a program of Go Forward Pine Bluff. Details: The Generator, (870) 663-0200.

PB students earn national writing awards

Pathways to College has named two Pine Bluff students winners and one honorable mention in the program's annual literary magazine, Scholar Voices. The awardees will receive a $100 gift card for each winner and $50 for the honorable mentions. Several other students will also be included in the magazine, according to a news release.

Winners and honorable mentions are:

Janylaah N. Sanders, Winner: "The Shadows" (poetry), Dollarway High School;

Traron A. Henderson, Winner: "Rap" (poetry); Honorable Mention: "Unusual to the Father Figure" (memoir), Robert F. Morehead Middle School;

Mar'Reyshia R. Haynes, Honorable Mention: "Violence Is Pain" (poetry), Dollarway High School.

Six more Pathways Scholars are included in Scholar Voices 2023:

Chancez Cohens, "Falling One Hundred Feet" (memoir), Robert F. Morehead Middle School;

Saniah B. Goodloe, "3 Seconds Of Time" (photography), Dollarway High School;

Kaniesha M. Kates, "I Will Not Fall" (poetry), Dollarway High School;

Jah'miyah R. Matthews, "Pretty Little Lies" (poetry), Dollarway High School;

Jayden J. Parker, "Time" (photography), Dollarway High School;

Trinity R. Smith, "I See Nothing" (poetry), Dollarway High School.

The 2023 issue features 29 writers and artists representing schools in Arkansas, Indiana, and New Jersey. This year's genres are art, essay, memoir, photography, and poetry.

"It is our great pleasure to celebrate the creativity, ideas, and dreams of our wonderful Pathways Scholars, as they look ahead to all that is available and possible in their lives," said Pathways to College Founder and President Judith Berry Griffin. "Each year, we learn what our Scholars are finding compelling, from their submissions to Scholar Voices. This year, courageous leadership, an important component of our curriculum, is clearly on their minds."

Locals make SAU Tech Dean's List

Southern Arkansas University Tech at East Camden announced its spring 2023 Dean's List recipients. Honorees must have 12 hours or more of college-level credit and minimum 3.50 semester grade point average, according to a news release.

Local Dean's List recipients include:

Ashley Baggett of Warren, Brandon Boykin of Hermitage, Ashley Clark of Kingsland, Ellie Cox of Crocketts Bluff, Chance Doering of White Hall, Ethan Hall of Rison, Samuel Hollingsworth of Warren, Allison Metcalf of New Edinburg, Shamiya Moye of Lake Village, Brooklynn Nichols-Schneider of Kingsland, Mark Ottley of Rison, and William Outlaw of Warren.

SAU Tech Chancellor's List includes locals

Southern Arkansas University Tech at East Camden announced the Chancellor's List for spring 2023. Honorees must have 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester and a 4.00 grade point average, according to a news release.

Area Chancellor's List recipients include: Makyia Spencer of Monticello, Quwan Ross of Banks, Connor McDiarmid of Banks, Samuel Lawson of Rison, Mario Vargas of Hermitage, Ashley Baggett of Warren, Brandon Boykin of Hermitage, Ashley Clark of Kingsland, Ellie Cox of Crocketts Bluff, Chance Doering of White Hall, Ethan Hall of Rison, Samuel Hollingsworth of Warren, Allison Metcalf of New Edinburg, Shamiya Moye of Lake Village, Brooklynn Nichols-Schneider of Kingsland, Mark Ottley of Rison, and William Outlaw of Warren.