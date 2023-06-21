Lineup set for Little Rock Air Force Base's October airshow

The Little Rock Air Force Base has announced the performance lineup for October’s Thunder Over the Rock airshow.

The two-day event, Oct. 21 - 22, will be the first time the aerial show has been held since 2018.

Headlining the event will be two daytime performances by the six-plane team of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, consisting of F‐16C Fighting Falcons.

In addition to the Thunderbirds, there will be performances by the F‐35 Demo Team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team and U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Jump Team, plus the Aftershock Jet Truck, C‐130 capability demonstrations and World War II aircraft.

A STEM Fest will also beheld during the event. Open to students only on Friday and to everyone on Saturday and Sunday, the science festival will feature 150-200+ exhibits showcasing the latest in STEM.

General admission for Thunder Over the Rock is free, the base's Vandenberg Gate will be open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the weekend of the airshow. For more information, visit thunderovertherock.com.

“This year we’re excited to have the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headline the show as we say, ‘thank you’ to our outstanding communities for their continued support,” said Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, in a press release. “Mark your calendars and come join us for the air show we have longed to bring you these past five years.”

The Air Force Base estimated that more than 200,000 people from across the state attended the 2018 edition of Thunder Over the Rock, making it the largest aviation event conducted in the state.



