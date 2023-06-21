Sections
Little Rock police arrest woman in connection with fatal shooting

by Remington Miller | Today at 1:19 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock Police have arrested a woman in connection to a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man on Wednesday, the department said on Twitter. 

Immanuel Turner, 26, was found with “apparent gunshot wounds” at 11701 Mara Lynn Road just before 3 a.m., a tweet from the Little Rock Police said Wednesday. 

The Hoffman Road apartments list 11602 Mara Lynn Road as their address online. 

Turner was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

20-year-old Halia Houston was arrested after being questioned by detectives, another tweet from the Little Rock police said 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Houston was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Turner's death. 

She had not yet appeared on the online Pulaski County jail inmate roster as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. 

