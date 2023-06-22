Flatland Cavalry at The Hall Thursday

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Flatland Cavalry, with Emily Nenni ($20-$45)
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
17707 Chenal Parkway
(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: Bodybox, No Zodiac
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m. Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8 p.m.: Collin vs Adam, Turtle Rush ($7)
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Susan Prowse, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint
Argenta Acoustic Music Series
301 Main St.
(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com
7:30-10 p.m.: An evening with Jennifer O'Brien, with The Salty Dogs ($35)
BENTON
◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)
225 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Randall Shreve
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Amber Violet
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kevin Bass
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill
4330 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1616
8 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer
◼️ Bridge Street Live
Bridge Street
(501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org
7 p.m.: Brian Martin's Mess
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6 p.m.: George Buckner
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Charlie's Place
8624 Interstate 30
(501) 562-1313
9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Up and Stuck
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: Blackhawk, with Huckleberry Jam ($40-$60)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: Carey Griffin and Friends
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Against the Grane
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: Billy Jones & the Delta Blues Outlaws
◼️ Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
7 p.m.: Momma Mary benefit: Munkythumb, Spa City Young Bloods, Off Balance, Voidshifter, Hell Camino, Jet 420 ($15-$25)
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
9-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10-$72)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Maul, Primitive Rage, Morbid Visionz, Terminal Nation, Zashed, Second Life
◼️ White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: Brian Martin ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Susan Erwin, Brad Perkins
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8-11 p.m.: G-Force
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Argenta Plaza
Argenta Vibe Music Series
510 Main St.; argentaartsdistrict.org
(501) 758-1424
8 p.m.: Arkansauce
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
10 p.m.-1 a.m.: Pretend Friend, with Magic Hills ($8)
MALVERN
◼️ Brickfest
City Park
1393 Martin Luther King Blvd.
(501) 732-6412
7 p.m.: The William Staggers Trio
8 p.m. Dino D featuring the DTrain Band
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.: Nightliners and Pyschedelic Velocity
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)
7607 John Harden Drive
(501) 982-2900
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Honkytonk Kings
BENTON
◼️ Blue Heaven
15228 I-30
(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
CLARKSVILLE
◼️ The Wrecked Canoe
1100 E. Main St.
(479) 754-0092
7 p.m.: The Stand Alones
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Ed Bowman
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: The Rusty Rooster Band ($5)
◼️ The Rab
408 U.S. 65 North
(501) 336-8484
9 p.m.: Stagefright ($10)
◼️ Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7 p.m.: Cameron Davis
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1811 E. Oak St.
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Skyler Conover
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St.
(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
6 p.m.: Bill Dollar & Loose Change ($8)
8:30 p.m.: Parrothead Beach House party with The Nace Brothers ($10)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Zac Hatton
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7 p.m.: Sensory 2 (Lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9-11:55 p.m.: Amie and the Slingerz
◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill
7:30 p.m.: Lister Monkey
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
1008 Central Ave.
(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
8 p.m.: Bad Habit ($10-$250)
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.- 12 p.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Parker Francis Band
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Brian Mullen
MORRILTON
◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company
102 S. Crestliner St.
(501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com
6-8 p.m.: Steve Zimmerman
OZARK
◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.
201 S. First St.
(479) 667-2739
7:30 p.m.: Larry B
◼️ Jack's Sports Bar
204 W. River St.
(479) 209-6611
9 p.m.: Lindsey Watson
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theatre
120 W. Emerson St.
(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com
7 p.m.: Vicky Bishop's birthday musical celebration
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
5079 W. Nothgate Road
(479) 443-5600; amptickets.com
7:30 p.m.: Matchbox Twenty, with Matt Nathanson (see website for ticket prices)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Josh Lawrence Trio
◼️ Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
9:30 p.m.: Jesse Jenkins Band
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Silent Party
322 Rock St.
9:15 p.m.-1:15 a.m.: Brae Leni hosts Millennium Age Silent Party ($15-$30)
◼️ The Hall
8:30 p.m.: Renaiddance: A Celebration of Beyonce' ($15-$45)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: The Sessiun
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30 p.m.: Rick Shaw
◼️ Midtown Billiards
2-4 a.m.: GMG Band
◼️ Rev Room
8-11:45 p.m.: Maggie Rose, Duane Betts and Palmetto Hotel ($25)
◼️ River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4-6 p.m.: Buh Jones
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Ghost Town Blues Band ($8-$60)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio
◼️ White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: Seanfresh, Bijoux ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Brad Perkins, Cliff & Susan
◼️ WXYZ Bar
8-11 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Grits & Greens ($8)
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)
8 p.m.: Tumblewood Drive Band
BENTON
◼️ Blue Heaven
6-9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)
6-9 p.m.: Randall Shreve
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christopher McNeal & The Silver Eagle Band
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
131 Main St.
(870) 916-2220
7-9 p.m.: Gil Bowers & Doug Kraatz
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Sycamore
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Jon Worthy & The Bends ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Jon Jones
EL DORADO
◼️ First Financial Music Hall
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 863-4547; eldomad.com
8-11 p.m.: Dwight Yoakam, with Bryce Leatherwood ($44-$129)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: 96 Miles
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
817 Garrison Ave.
(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
8 p.m.: Uncle Lucius, with Nolan Taylor ($25-$40)
HATFIELD
◼️ Hatfield City Park
U.S. 71
(870) 389-6611
8-9:30 p.m.: Shades of Grey
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Bailey Rhea
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7 p.m.: Sensory 2 (Lobby)
◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill
8 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-10 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Farmers Market
121 Orange St.
(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Ricko Donavan
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site
7-10 p.m.: Roots to Branches
◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park
1701 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com
7 p.m.: Joe Nichols, with Blane Howard
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Parker Francis Band
◼️ Vapors Live
315 Park Ave.
(501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com
7:30 p.m.: Rich O'Toole ($20)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit
◼️ Putterz Sports Bar & Grill
299 Cortez Road
(501) 915-0855
6-8 p.m.: Marcus Sugg
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Glenn Parker
MALVERN
◼️ Brickfest
7 p.m.: Maynium
8 p.m. Lee Greenwood
MT. IDA
◼️ Front Porch Stage
Downtown Courthouse Square
7 p.m.: Freddy & Phyllis
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Majestic Jazz
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse
301 E. Third St.
(870) 774-3333
7-9 p.m.: Nicci McCarty
◼️ Whiskey River Country
9:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slowhands
WILSON
◼️ Wilson Café
2 N. Jefferson St.
(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com
6-8 p.m.: Lucas Tyler
WINSLOW
◼️ Ozark Folkways
22733 N U.S. 71
(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org
6 p.m.: Still on the Hill, with Jen Hajj
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ Rev Room
7:30-11:45 p.m.: Uncle Lucius, with Nolan Taylor ($17 advance, $20 day of show)
◼️ River Bottom Winery
4 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins
◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyards
10 Rusty Tractor Lane
(501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com
12:30-3:30 p.m.: Sarah Cecil
◼️ White Water Tavern
5 p.m.: Dikki Du & The Zydeco Krewe ($10)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8:30 p.m.: Dylan Rogers
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
5 p.m.: Shelly Watson
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Patti Steel Band ($10)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band ($10; free for students K-12) (Crystal Ballroom)
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
4-7 p.m.: The Fonky Donkey Blues Jam
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Vapors Live
7 p.m.: The Almas, with Grits & Greens ($20)
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Dale Stokes
◼️ Vino's
7-8 p.m.: Lucidium, Jizukiru, The Delirium Effect, VCTMS
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Leta Joyner
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jason Campbell
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8-11:45 p.m.: The 502's, with Under the Rug ($20)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina
1607 Albert Pike Road
(501) 623-2406
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco
822 E. Sixth St.
(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com
8 p.m.: Steve Boyster
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Louis Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers ($15)
◼️ WXYZ Bar
8 p.m.: Bree Ogden
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Idle Threat, with American Arson, Weathered & Redwitch Johnny ($12)
◼️ Morano's
2179 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.
(479) 935-4800
6 p.m.: Brick Fields
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
128 Main St.
(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
TICKETS
◼️ Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Ying Yang Twins perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $69-$229, are on sale at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.
◼️ One Night of Queen, by Gary Mullen & the Works, performs Aug. 17 at The Theatre at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $29.75-$49.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
◼️ KC & The Sunshine Band performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Oaklawn Event Center in Hot Springs, and tickets, $65-$100, are on sale at etix.com.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to arlivemusicscene@gmail.com