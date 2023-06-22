Sections
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS

Flatland Cavalry at The Hall Thursday

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Country-Americana band Flatland Cavalry, made up of Jonathan Saenz (from left), Jason Albers, Reid Dillon, Wesley Hall, Adam Gallegos and Cleto Cordero, perform today at The Hall in Little Rock with special guest Emily Nenni. The band is on a tour to support their most recent album, "Songs to Keep You Warm." While on this tour the band will also join Luke Combs for 16 dates of his sold-out stadium tour later this year. For concert specifics, see the Live Music listings. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Fernando Garcia)

TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Flatland Cavalry, with Emily Nenni ($20-$45)

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Bodybox, No Zodiac

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m. Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Collin vs Adam, Turtle Rush ($7)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Susan Prowse, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint

Argenta Acoustic Music Series

301 Main St.

(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7:30-10 p.m.: An evening with Jennifer O'Brien, with The Salty Dogs ($35)

BENTON

◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)

225 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Randall Shreve

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Amber Violet

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kevin Bass

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill

4330 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1616

8 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer

◼️ Bridge Street Live

Bridge Street

(501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org

7 p.m.: Brian Martin's Mess

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: George Buckner

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlie's Place

8624 Interstate 30

(501) 562-1313

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Up and Stuck

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Blackhawk, with Huckleberry Jam ($40-$60)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Carey Griffin and Friends

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Against the Grane

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Billy Jones & the Delta Blues Outlaws

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

7 p.m.: Momma Mary benefit: Munkythumb, Spa City Young Bloods, Off Balance, Voidshifter, Hell Camino, Jet 420 ($15-$25)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

9-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10-$72)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Maul, Primitive Rage, Morbid Visionz, Terminal Nation, Zashed, Second Life

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Brian Martin ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Susan Erwin, Brad Perkins

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: G-Force

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Plaza

Argenta Vibe Music Series

510 Main St.; argentaartsdistrict.org

(501) 758-1424

8 p.m.: Arkansauce

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

10 p.m.-1 a.m.: Pretend Friend, with Magic Hills ($8)

MALVERN

◼️ Brickfest

City Park

1393 Martin Luther King Blvd.

(501) 732-6412

7 p.m.: The William Staggers Trio

8 p.m. Dino D featuring the DTrain Band

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Nightliners and Pyschedelic Velocity

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 982-2900

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven

15228 I-30

(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ The Wrecked Canoe

1100 E. Main St.

(479) 754-0092

7 p.m.: The Stand Alones

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: The Rusty Rooster Band ($5)

◼️ The Rab

408 U.S. 65 North

(501) 336-8484

9 p.m.: Stagefright ($10)

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Cameron Davis

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1811 E. Oak St.

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Skyler Conover

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

6 p.m.: Bill Dollar & Loose Change ($8)

8:30 p.m.: Parrothead Beach House party with The Nace Brothers ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Zac Hatton

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7 p.m.: Sensory 2 (Lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Amie and the Slingerz

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill

7:30 p.m.: Lister Monkey

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1008 Central Ave.

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

8 p.m.: Bad Habit ($10-$250)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Parker Francis Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Brian Mullen

MORRILTON

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company

102 S. Crestliner St.

(501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

6-8 p.m.: Steve Zimmerman

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.

201 S. First St.

(479) 667-2739

7:30 p.m.: Larry B

◼️ Jack's Sports Bar

204 W. River St.

(479) 209-6611

9 p.m.: Lindsey Watson

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre

120 W. Emerson St.

(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: Vicky Bishop's birthday musical celebration

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

5079 W. Nothgate Road

(479) 443-5600; amptickets.com

7:30 p.m.: Matchbox Twenty, with Matt Nathanson (see website for ticket prices)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Josh Lawrence Trio

◼️ Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: Jesse Jenkins Band

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Silent Party

322 Rock St.

Eventbrite.com

9:15 p.m.-1:15 a.m.: Brae Leni hosts Millennium Age Silent Party ($15-$30)

◼️ The Hall

8:30 p.m.: Renaiddance: A Celebration of Beyonce' ($15-$45)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: The Sessiun

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Rick Shaw

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: GMG Band

◼️ Rev Room

8-11:45 p.m.: Maggie Rose, Duane Betts and Palmetto Hotel ($25)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Ghost Town Blues Band ($8-$60)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Seanfresh, Bijoux ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Brad Perkins, Cliff & Susan

◼️ WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Grits & Greens ($8)

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)

8 p.m.: Tumblewood Drive Band

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven

6-9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)

6-9 p.m.: Randall Shreve

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christopher McNeal & The Silver Eagle Band

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7-9 p.m.: Gil Bowers & Doug Kraatz

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Sycamore

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Jon Worthy & The Bends ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Jon Jones

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 863-4547; eldomad.com

8-11 p.m.: Dwight Yoakam, with Bryce Leatherwood ($44-$129)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: 96 Miles

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Uncle Lucius, with Nolan Taylor ($25-$40)

HATFIELD

◼️ Hatfield City Park

U.S. 71

(870) 389-6611

8-9:30 p.m.: Shades of Grey

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Bailey Rhea

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7 p.m.: Sensory 2 (Lobby)

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill

8 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Ricko Donavan

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site

7-10 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

1701 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: Joe Nichols, with Blane Howard

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ Vapors Live

315 Park Ave.

(501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

7:30 p.m.: Rich O'Toole ($20)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ Putterz Sports Bar & Grill

299 Cortez Road

(501) 915-0855

6-8 p.m.: Marcus Sugg

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Glenn Parker

MALVERN

◼️ Brickfest

7 p.m.: Maynium

8 p.m. Lee Greenwood

MT. IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage

Downtown Courthouse Square

thefrontporchstage.com

7 p.m.: Freddy & Phyllis

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Majestic Jazz

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse

301 E. Third St.

(870) 774-3333

7-9 p.m.: Nicci McCarty

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slowhands

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Café

2 N. Jefferson St.

(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

6-8 p.m.: Lucas Tyler

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways

22733 N U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: Still on the Hill, with Jen Hajj

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Rev Room

7:30-11:45 p.m.: Uncle Lucius, with Nolan Taylor ($17 advance, $20 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

4 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyards

10 Rusty Tractor Lane

(501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com

12:30-3:30 p.m.: Sarah Cecil

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Dikki Du & The Zydeco Krewe ($10)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8:30 p.m.: Dylan Rogers

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

5 p.m.: Shelly Watson

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Patti Steel Band ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band ($10; free for students K-12) (Crystal Ballroom)

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

4-7 p.m.: The Fonky Donkey Blues Jam

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live

7 p.m.: The Almas, with Grits & Greens ($20)

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Dale Stokes

◼️ Vino's

7-8 p.m.: Lucidium, Jizukiru, The Delirium Effect, VCTMS

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m.: The 502's, with Under the Rug ($20)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina

1607 Albert Pike Road

(501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

8 p.m.: Steve Boyster

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Louis Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers ($15)

◼️ WXYZ Bar

8 p.m.: Bree Ogden

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Idle Threat, with American Arson, Weathered & Redwitch Johnny ($12)

◼️ Morano's

2179 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.

(479) 935-4800

6 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

128 Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

TICKETS

◼️ Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Ying Yang Twins perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $69-$229, are on sale at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

◼️ One Night of Queen, by Gary Mullen & the Works, performs Aug. 17 at The Theatre at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $29.75-$49.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ KC & The Sunshine Band performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Oaklawn Event Center in Hot Springs, and tickets, $65-$100, are on sale at etix.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to arlivemusicscene@gmail.com

Print Headline: Flatland Cavalry at The Hall; Shane Thornton at JJ’s

