Flatland Cavalry at The Hall Thursday

TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Flatland Cavalry, with Emily Nenni ($20-$45)

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Bodybox, No Zodiac

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m. Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Collin vs Adam, Turtle Rush ($7)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Susan Prowse, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint

Argenta Acoustic Music Series

301 Main St.

(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7:30-10 p.m.: An evening with Jennifer O'Brien, with The Salty Dogs ($35)

BENTON

◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)

225 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Randall Shreve

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Amber Violet

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kevin Bass

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill

4330 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1616

8 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer

◼️ Bridge Street Live

Bridge Street

(501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org

7 p.m.: Brian Martin's Mess

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: George Buckner

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlie's Place

8624 Interstate 30

(501) 562-1313

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Up and Stuck

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Blackhawk, with Huckleberry Jam ($40-$60)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Carey Griffin and Friends

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Against the Grane

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Billy Jones & the Delta Blues Outlaws

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

7 p.m.: Momma Mary benefit: Munkythumb, Spa City Young Bloods, Off Balance, Voidshifter, Hell Camino, Jet 420 ($15-$25)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

9-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10-$72)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Maul, Primitive Rage, Morbid Visionz, Terminal Nation, Zashed, Second Life

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Brian Martin ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Susan Erwin, Brad Perkins

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: G-Force

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Plaza

Argenta Vibe Music Series

510 Main St.; argentaartsdistrict.org

(501) 758-1424

8 p.m.: Arkansauce

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

10 p.m.-1 a.m.: Pretend Friend, with Magic Hills ($8)

MALVERN

◼️ Brickfest

City Park

1393 Martin Luther King Blvd.

(501) 732-6412

7 p.m.: The William Staggers Trio

8 p.m. Dino D featuring the DTrain Band

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Nightliners and Pyschedelic Velocity

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 982-2900

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven

15228 I-30

(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ The Wrecked Canoe

1100 E. Main St.

(479) 754-0092

7 p.m.: The Stand Alones

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: The Rusty Rooster Band ($5)

◼️ The Rab

408 U.S. 65 North

(501) 336-8484

9 p.m.: Stagefright ($10)

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Cameron Davis

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1811 E. Oak St.

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Skyler Conover

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

6 p.m.: Bill Dollar & Loose Change ($8)

8:30 p.m.: Parrothead Beach House party with The Nace Brothers ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Zac Hatton

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7 p.m.: Sensory 2 (Lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Amie and the Slingerz

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill

7:30 p.m.: Lister Monkey

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1008 Central Ave.

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

8 p.m.: Bad Habit ($10-$250)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Parker Francis Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Brian Mullen

MORRILTON

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company

102 S. Crestliner St.

(501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

6-8 p.m.: Steve Zimmerman

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.

201 S. First St.

(479) 667-2739

7:30 p.m.: Larry B

◼️ Jack's Sports Bar

204 W. River St.

(479) 209-6611

9 p.m.: Lindsey Watson

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre

120 W. Emerson St.

(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: Vicky Bishop's birthday musical celebration

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

5079 W. Nothgate Road

(479) 443-5600; amptickets.com

7:30 p.m.: Matchbox Twenty, with Matt Nathanson (see website for ticket prices)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Josh Lawrence Trio

◼️ Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: Jesse Jenkins Band

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Silent Party

322 Rock St.

Eventbrite.com

9:15 p.m.-1:15 a.m.: Brae Leni hosts Millennium Age Silent Party ($15-$30)

◼️ The Hall

8:30 p.m.: Renaiddance: A Celebration of Beyonce' ($15-$45)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: The Sessiun

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Rick Shaw

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: GMG Band

◼️ Rev Room

8-11:45 p.m.: Maggie Rose, Duane Betts and Palmetto Hotel ($25)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Ghost Town Blues Band ($8-$60)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Seanfresh, Bijoux ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Brad Perkins, Cliff & Susan

◼️ WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Grits & Greens ($8)

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)

8 p.m.: Tumblewood Drive Band

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven

6-9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)

6-9 p.m.: Randall Shreve

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christopher McNeal & The Silver Eagle Band

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7-9 p.m.: Gil Bowers & Doug Kraatz

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Sycamore

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Jon Worthy & The Bends ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Jon Jones

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 863-4547; eldomad.com

8-11 p.m.: Dwight Yoakam, with Bryce Leatherwood ($44-$129)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: 96 Miles

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Uncle Lucius, with Nolan Taylor ($25-$40)

HATFIELD

◼️ Hatfield City Park

U.S. 71

(870) 389-6611

8-9:30 p.m.: Shades of Grey

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Bailey Rhea

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7 p.m.: Sensory 2 (Lobby)

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill

8 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Ricko Donavan

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site

7-10 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

1701 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: Joe Nichols, with Blane Howard

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ Vapors Live

315 Park Ave.

(501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

7:30 p.m.: Rich O'Toole ($20)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ Putterz Sports Bar & Grill

299 Cortez Road

(501) 915-0855

6-8 p.m.: Marcus Sugg

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Glenn Parker

MALVERN

◼️ Brickfest

7 p.m.: Maynium

8 p.m. Lee Greenwood

MT. IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage

Downtown Courthouse Square

thefrontporchstage.com

7 p.m.: Freddy & Phyllis

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Majestic Jazz

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse

301 E. Third St.

(870) 774-3333

7-9 p.m.: Nicci McCarty

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slowhands

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Café

2 N. Jefferson St.

(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

6-8 p.m.: Lucas Tyler

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways

22733 N U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: Still on the Hill, with Jen Hajj

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Rev Room

7:30-11:45 p.m.: Uncle Lucius, with Nolan Taylor ($17 advance, $20 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

4 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyards

10 Rusty Tractor Lane

(501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com

12:30-3:30 p.m.: Sarah Cecil

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Dikki Du & The Zydeco Krewe ($10)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8:30 p.m.: Dylan Rogers

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

5 p.m.: Shelly Watson

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Patti Steel Band ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band ($10; free for students K-12) (Crystal Ballroom)

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

4-7 p.m.: The Fonky Donkey Blues Jam

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live

7 p.m.: The Almas, with Grits & Greens ($20)

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Dale Stokes

◼️ Vino's

7-8 p.m.: Lucidium, Jizukiru, The Delirium Effect, VCTMS

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m.: The 502's, with Under the Rug ($20)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina

1607 Albert Pike Road

(501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

8 p.m.: Steve Boyster

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Louis Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers ($15)

◼️ WXYZ Bar

8 p.m.: Bree Ogden

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Idle Threat, with American Arson, Weathered & Redwitch Johnny ($12)

◼️ Morano's

2179 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.

(479) 935-4800

6 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

128 Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

TICKETS

◼️ Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Ying Yang Twins perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $69-$229, are on sale at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

◼️ One Night of Queen, by Gary Mullen & the Works, performs Aug. 17 at The Theatre at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $29.75-$49.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ KC & The Sunshine Band performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Oaklawn Event Center in Hot Springs, and tickets, $65-$100, are on sale at etix.com.

