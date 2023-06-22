Gotahold Brewing wins trade awards

Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs recently took home three "Crushie" awards from the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, Tenn.

Gotahold brought home a Platinum Crushie for its Mexican Buddha Coffee Brown Ale -- a collaboration with nuJava Coffee Company, also in Eureka Springs; a Gold Crushie for Coolest Taproom or Beergarden; and a second Gold Crushie for its LGBTQ+ Solidarity Logo.

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards, known as Crushies, is a global contest that focuses specifically on excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries. There were 304 awards given this year, with 89 Platinum Crushies awarded, 160 Gold Crushie victories, and 56 Global Crushie wins.

