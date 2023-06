Four people died in a house fire in southwest Little Rock on Friday morning, police said.

Firefighters found four bodies inside the house at 4800 Greenfield Drive after extinguishing the blaze, according to the Little Rock Police. The fire department had been called to the fire at 1:31 a.m., police said.

The bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and positive identification, police said. An investigation is underway.

Authorities are investigating after four people were killed in an overnight house fire at 4800 Greenfield Drive, seen here in this Friday, June 23, 2023 photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ Colin Murphey)