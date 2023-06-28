Jonesboro Republican will run for speaker of Arkansas House

State Rep. Jack Ladyman has announced a run for speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives, joining at least two other lawmakers in the race to serve as leader of the chamber.

Ladyman, a Republican from Jonesboro, confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday he was running for speaker but said he had officially declared his candidacy last month.

Ladyman, who is serving his fifth term as a legislator, said his priorities, if elected, would include reviewing House rules for updates.

Rep. Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, announced last month he does not intend to seek a fourth full term as speaker but plans to run for reelection to his House seat. Shepherd's current term in the House ends in January 2025.

Arkansas House members Johnny Rye, R-Trumann, and Brian Evans, R-Cabot, said last month they intend to run for speaker.